The Game Awards 2018 Will Feature A ‘Devil May Cry 5’ Live Performance

One of this year’s live performances at The Game Awards will be none other than Capcom’s Devil May Cry 5.

The news comes way of the creator, producer, and host of the show, Geoff Keighley via his official Twitter account:

You asked for it and we’re delivering: Don’t miss a one night only performance from @DevilMayCry live next Thursday during #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/l25kKO16cP — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) November 30, 2018

Not longer after Keighley went live with the above tweet, composer on the game, Casey Edwards, revealed that — unsurprisingly — the song performed will be none other than Devil Trigger.

As you may know, Devil Trigger is the main theme of the upcoming hack-and-slash action game that was revealed back in June at E3 alongside the game. Uploaded to YouTube, the track notably has as many views as the reveal trailer, which is an impressive feat, and perhaps speaks to the excitement it garnered.

Looks like word is out! DEVIL TRIGGER coming at you guys live on Dec. 6th at #TheGameAwards!!! \m/ \m/ //t.co/DI2QlxZNYk — Casey Edwards (@ComposerCasey) November 30, 2018

As you would expect, fans of Devil May Cry were ecstatic to hear the news that the game’s music would be making the special appearance at the show that has featured many live musical acts, ranging from other video games like DOOM to hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd.

CONSIDER MY DEVIL TRIGGER PULLED — Michal Dudic (@mtdudic) November 30, 2018

Dude yes!!!! I’m a really excited for this!!!! 😁 Thank you for the awesome news!! Wanna know the name?#DevilMayCry5 — PS_Guy (@Purple_ShirtGuy) November 30, 2018

This was EXACTLY what I was hoping for! No way… Thank you! — Lawrence Brown (@LawrenceB313) November 30, 2018

At the moment, it’s unclear if the live performance will be limited to just Devil Triggers. Given that’s nearly seven minutes probably means it will be. Interestingly, with the game taking up a special performance slot, it’s quite possible we will see a new trailer air at some point during the show.

The Game Awards 2018 is poised to take place next Thursday on December 6. Of course, you can expect to read about the winners, reveals, and more right here on WWG.