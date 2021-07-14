Diablo 2: Resurrected Feedback Leads to Bigger Stash Sizes and More

✖

Diablo II: Resurrected was put in the hands of eager players during a technical alpha released not long ago, and from that, Blizzard has learned a few things. Players wanted more room to stash their stuff, a better map for navigating dungeons and perils, and adjustments to the game’s spawn systems. Blizzard accommodated those requests and more by changing parts of the game based on feedback received during the test.

The bigger stash sizes referenced previously are probably one of the bigger changes that have come through during the post-alpha updates. The original stash size in the redone version of Diablo II, for reference, contained one tab filled with 100 slots in which players could position their items accordingly based on what they wanted to keep around. This “Shared Stash” was separate from the inventory, too.

Players love their loot in Diablo games though, so one tab of 100 storage spaces apparently wasn’t enough. To remedy that problem, Blizzard has added two more tabs for a total of 300 storage slots in the Shared Stash.

“After careful deliberation, the Shared Stash will now have three tabs, rather than just one,” Blizzard said. “Many players felt one tab wasn’t enough. When it comes to a player’s personal storage chest, we understand it’s serious business. This change will enable players to better organize their loot across three tabs (100 slots each) of storage space and store many more items.”

The map system in Diablo II: Resurrected has similarly been refined based on feedback. The “Automap” that pulls up by pressing “tab” has been improved in terms of readability. New settings have also been added to the map to make it easier for players to position the resource and customize their experience.

“The initial Map settings caused some confusion in Technical Alpha. Now there will be a single Map option with three settings,” Blizzard said. “Those settings will be left-minimap, right-minimap, and center-fullscreen. Simply enable your preference for how you want your map displayed on your HUD.”

The full details about changes being made after the technical alpha can be seen here. Diablo II: Resurrected is scheduled to release on September 23rd.