Diablo 2: Resurrected Release Date and New Trailer Revealed

During today's Xbox/Bethesda E3 presentation, Blizzard revealed the release date for Diablo II: Resurrected; the game is set to release September 23rd, 2021. Those who pre-order the game will also get early beta access, as well as an in-game cosmetic based on Diablo III. The game's release date was revealed during an all-new trailer showcasing how the game looks on the Xbox hardware. So far, the title looks like a gorgeous improvement on the original version of Diablo II. With the game just a few months away from release, fans of the series won't have much longer to check it out for themselves!

The game's release date trailer can be found at the top of this page and in the Tweet embedded below.

On September 23rd, Evil will be resurrected. 🔥 Pre-order Diablo II: Resurrected for early access to the open beta: https://t.co/g5NwAS3OFo pic.twitter.com/LD7JNBztx4 — Diablo (@Diablo) June 13, 2021

The original version of Diablo II is often considered one of the greatest games of all-time, so there's a lot of excitement surrounding this new remaster. There are several quality of life improvements coming to the game, including updated online options. Fans can also look forward to cross-progression, which should be a big benefit to those that want to play the game on both PC and console. In addition to the main quest, players can expect to also see all of the content from the Lord of Destruction expansion, so there will be a lot of content included!

It remains to be seen whether or not Diablo II: Resurrected can live-up to the original game, but thankfully fans won't have to wait much longer to find out for themselves! It's unclear exactly when the beta will drop, but with the game coming in September, it shouldn't be too much longer. Blizzard should have more information in the near future.

Diablo II: Resurrected is set to release on PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. You can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

Were you a fan of the original Diablo II? Are you looking forward to the game's remaster?