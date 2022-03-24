A new Diablo 4 tease has Diablo fans excited. Diablo 4 — or Diablo IV as it’s officially known — was announced by Blizzard back on November 1, 2019. That was well over two years ago. Despite this, there’s no word of when it will release. That said, it does sound like the gaming is not far away from going into Alpha and then Beta. A Blizzard developer has confirmed that a new update on the game is coming next that will be focused on environment art. This isn’t the exciting tease in question though.

This quarterly update tease was followed up by an additional tease from the same developer, Blizzard community manager Adam Fletcher. That said, while the first was made on Twitter, the second was made over on Reddit. Replying to criticism that the updates lately have been “small,” Fletcher teased that the game will provide fans with plenty of opportunities to go hands-on before release. When exactly this will happen, Fletcher doesn’t say but suggests it will be during the testing phases.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We typically have some system updates in various blogs but I also think we are getting to a point where words become harder to understand these items and thus it gets harder to gather valuable feedback based off what people are interpreting,” said Fletcher. “We will still have updates in these blogs and they will constantly evolve until release but it may be just better for people to experience and play them in testing to gather such feedback. There will be quite a bit of time to do that once we get into the testing phases. Looking forward to that for sure.”

Unfortunately, while it sounds like Diablo fans will get their hands on the game before release, there’s no word when they will get their hands on the final product. From the sounds of it though, it’s not going to be anytime soon.

Diablo 4 is in development for PC, PS4, and Xbox One. There’s currently no word of PS5, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X versions. For more coverage on the highly-anticipated Diablo game, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the game by clicking right here.