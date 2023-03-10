Diablo 4 Beta Early Access Being Offered by KFC

If you're looking to get in on the action in Diablo 4 ASAP, KFC has you covered (surprisingly). Gaming has come a long, long way since arcade cabinets and simple side scrollers. We're now in an age where gaming is the dominant entertainment medium because it's so accessible and varied. There is quite literally something for everyone. Maybe you enjoy simple puzzle games on your phone, maybe you enjoy hardcore shooters on your PC, maybe you really just enjoy a good story-driven game on your console. Whatever the case is, the world knows how lucrative of an industry gaming is and we're starting to see other industries tap into that success with movie adaptations, TV shows, and massive promos.

The latest big promo comes by way of iconic fried chicken restaurant KFC. KFC is giving players the opportunity to earn early access to the Diablo 4 beta by ordering select menu items. Fans who order the "Double Down" or any other KFC chicken sandwich online will receive early access to the Diablo 4 beta. This will last from March 8th to March 18th and fans should get their beta code between March 17th and March 19th. This means you'll presumably be able to play the Diablo 4 beta during its run for those who pre-order the game. If you're on the fence about the game and don't want to commit to purchasing it yet, it may be better to just order lunch or dinner from KFC sometime soon and take advantage of this offer.

Early access to Diablo IV Beta with order of KFC Double Down or qualifying sandwich at KFC https://t.co/RIbEu3NmGf pic.twitter.com/gaK4Gry8pl — Wario64 (@Wario64) March 9, 2023

If you can wait and would rather spend no money, an open beta for Diablo 4 will be held between March 24th to March 26th. Diablo 4 is expected to be one of the biggest games of 2023 as it has been over a decade since the last game, but Blizzard gave a healthy amount of support to Diablo 3 over the years. Either way, if you're a fan of the series, you probably won't want to miss out on this beta.

Diablo 4 will release on June 6th for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and PC. Are you going to hit up KFC for a beta code? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.