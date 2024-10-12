Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred Campaign Is Getting Slammed by Diablo Fans

This week, Blizzard released the new Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred expansion, and parts of it are not being received well by Diablo fans. More specifically, Diablo fans — at least on Reddit — are not enjoying the new story content it adds. In particular, Diablo 4 players have taken umbrage with both the low-quality writing of the campaign and the made-up gibberish language that drown out scenes in it.

To this end, one of the top posts this week on the Diablo 4 Reddit page is a post slamming the gibberish in the new Vessel of Hatred campaign, which opened up players to criticize the campaign as a whole.

“There’s so much damn gibberish in this Vessel of Hatred campaign,” reads the post in question. “I feel like half my time in this story is standing around listening to these lame ass invented languages and I’m so over it. The sheer amount of it from start to end really soured this new story for me.”

As noted, this is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to complaints about the campaign. This is far from an isolated take, as the comments section of the post reveals.

“Yeah, the expansion campaign had me excited.. started out with a bang, got to see areas I recognized from Diablo 2 and some characters too, and then the Disney writing was happening and I wanted to skip the story,” reads one of these comments.

“The whole plot and dialogues felt AI generated, can’t believe a pro writer greenlighted this,” adds a second comment. “Also, is freaking Diablo for f*** sake, we are containing a prime evil but for some reason we focus on the power of friendship. I would sacrifice Neyrelle any day if that means protecting the whole Sanctuary.”

One of the top comments simply says, “not gonna lie campaign f*****g sucked.” And there are other comments like this and the other two above, but the point is clear: the Vessel of Hatred campaign is not being received very well.

Unfortunately — for both Diablo fans and Blizzard — this is not something that can be fixed with an update and patched out. The best both can hope for is future story content will improve on what Vessel of Hatred offers. Whether there will be more story content, is not something that has been confirmed yet, but the expectation is Diablo 4 will be robustly supported for years to come.

