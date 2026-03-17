New Star Wars Video Game Announced (But It’s Nothing You’d Expect)

A new Star Wars video game has been announced by publisher Ubisoft, but it’s likely nothing you’d anticipate. Looking ahead, there are already a number of Star Wars games in development that have fans excited. Between the remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, the racing title Star Wars: Galactic Racer, the strategic Star Wars: Zero Company, and the recently announced Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic, the future looks very bright for games set in a galaxy far, far away. In the near term, though, a new Star Wars title will now be arriving in a few months that’s tied to one of the biggest games in history.

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Announced today alongside an initial teaser trailer, Ubisoft has revealed Monopoly: Star Wars Heroes vs. Villains. The game is set to feature a variety of popular characters from Star Wars history in a “dynamic team-based twist on the world’s favorite family board game.” Star Wars Heroes vs. Villains will allow teams of two or three players to band together and use a slew of unique abilities in order to take control of the Monopoly board. Currently, characters that include Obi-Wan Kenobi, Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Kylo Ren, Darth Maul, Rey, and Princess Leia have been confirmed to be featured in Heroes vs. Villains alongside plenty of others from Star Wars films and TV shows.

While it’s not yet fully known how Monopoly: Star Wars Heroes vs. Villains will play, these questions will be answered next month. Ubisoft is specifically holding a stream on April 29th that will spotlight the game and give prospective players a better idea of how these unique ideas will merge with the format of Monopoly.

This Star Wars Game Will Release Soon

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Perhaps the best thing about Monopoly: Star Wars Heroes vs. Villains is that the game is going to release in less than three months. Specifically, it will be arriving in a little under three months on June 11th. It will also be available for virtually all platforms, including PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC at a price of $29.99.

Despite not being the Star Wars game that many might be waiting for, Monopoly: Star Wars Heroes vs. Villains sounds like it could end up being quite a fun party game. For those who are big fans of Monopoly, in particular, this is one title worth keeping an eye on in the months ahead.

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