Diablo 4 Devs Say More Info on Season is Coming This Week

Diablo 4 launched to critical and commercial acclaim earlier this month. Blizzard's latest ARPG has already crossed the $666 million in sales mark, setting a new record for the company. Maybe the most impressive thing is that, unlike Diablo 3, the game shipped with relatively few game-breaking errors and server issues. That said, this is all just the beginning. One thing Blizzard has made clear during the pre-release period is that it would be delivering seasonal content that aims to keep players playing long beyond when you finish the campaign. Season 1 wasn't released alongside Diablo 4's launch, but the game's general manager Rod Fergusson is now saying that we'll be hearing much more about how seasons will work later this week.

Today, the Diablo 4 team has committed to doing a stream later this week to address some of the issues players are having during this early period of the game. While the focus of the stream is going to be talking through "feedback and action items," Fergusson made it clear on Twitter that fans should expect to hear more about seasons as well. In two separate responses, he noted that the team is "going to discuss" the details of seasons in this week's stream.

Going to discuss in the stream this week. — Rod Fergusson (@RodFergusson) June 14, 2023

It's also worth mentioning that, in another Twitter thread, Fergusson said the team is targeting a mid- to late-July window for Season 1's release. With that only a few weeks away, we might get a firm release date during the stream, though that is pure speculation on our part. What does seem to be confirmed is that we'll be hearing how progression works. One user on Twitter specifically asked about redoing renown, which is one of the tweets Fergusson used to announce that they'll be talking about it on stream. That likely signifies that explaining progression will be a focal point of the stream.

Either way, it'll be great to learn more about the ins and outs of Diablo 4's seasonal structure. It would also be great to see some more about the battle pass, which will launch with the start of Season 1. That hasn't been confirmed by Fergusson, but it would certainly make sense. For now, players can pick up Diablo 4 on PlayStation, Xbox, or PC platforms and get themselves ready for Season 1 to launch sometime in July.