Diablo 4 Players Slam "Awful" Part of the Game

Diablo 4 is one of this year's most popular games, but the new PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S game is far from perfect. For example, players over on the Diablo 4 Reddit page aren't pleased with how map progression works in the game. More specifically, the lack of shared map progression across different characters isn't proving to be a popular design choice by Blizzard. How do we know this? Well, one of the most popular posts of the last seven days on the Diablo 4 Reddit page criticizes this design choice, calling it "awful."

"Not sharing map progression with different characters feels awful," reads the Reddit post. "For us who love variety and play multiple characters this feels bad. You can have one character with whom you do the Lilith altars and another one doing the side quests. But since map progression isn't shared you won't get any of the higher rewards...Also please share map revelation."

As alluded to, this criticism has resonated with much of the game's Reddit page, who echoed the complaint with various replies, with one user noting this will lead to them playing the game less.

"This really demotivates me," reads one of the replies. "Revealing the map and doing quests should be a one time thing. I can't imagine doing it again. They should let you choose like skipping campaign if you wanted to forgo the experience and skip quests and map reveal. Honestly I will probably stick with one char and then stop playing for some seasons. This design decision really doesn't go well with my casual play."

"Definitely agree, it feels awful when you change character and you don't have everything explored," adds a second reply. "Like, I already know where everything is, what's the point of keeping it behind a fog of war. I would understand some regions that depend on the campaign progress, but not the whole thing..."

Of course, with this feedback out there and now making the rounds, it's possible Blizzard will see it and make changes to the game, but so far it's not acknowledged this criticism of the game and thus it's also unknown if it's aware of the contentious design choice. That said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Does Blizzard need to address this?