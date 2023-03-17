Diablo 4 Beta Opens with Long Queues and Errors, Blizzard Responds

The Diablo 4 beta is finally underway today, and as expected, players are getting hit with long queues, errors messages, and another issue or two when trying to get into the beta. That's not necessarily a criticism of the beta itself either -- with how highly anticipated this game's been, one would've imagined that there'd be some traffic trying to get into the game itself, so the queues are somewhat expected. Blizzard has preemptively addressed those long queue times ahead of the beta's start, however, as well as other issues that players might encounter during the "early access" period and the fully open beta happening next week.

Within the game and over on the Diablo 4 site, Blizzard released alongside the start of the beta a quick list of known issues. Sure enough, queue times are among the problems mentioned there. Queue times of over an hour have been seen already with people reporting some pretty lengthy waits to get into the game, but of course those sometimes move a bit quicker than estimates might suggest. Regardless of what your wait time says, Blizzard would like to remind you to not leave the queue.

"Users may experience a queue while logging into Diablo IV during Early Access Beta Weekend," Blizzard said. "Please note that the countdown may finish and go beyond the duration listed on the queue timer. Do NOT leave the queue as this will restart the queue. We will have more accurate timers in place for Open Beta Weekend."

The time has come. #DiabloIV Open Beta Early Access starts NOW.



Pre-purchase to play today: https://t.co/yCzAvGq3rh pic.twitter.com/RH9qgICuA6 — Diablo (@Diablo) March 17, 2023

That's good news for the open beta weekend scheduled to take place next week even if it's not particularly helpful right now, but the rush of people trying to get into the beta should hopefully be alleviated as we move into the weekend and people start trickling in at a more manageable pace instead of everyone trying to get in at the exact same time. That's not to say the queue times will go away, but hopefully they'll be a bit more agreeable.

Of course, given that this is a beta, Blizzard shared the usual disclaimer about things not being finalized here and said that feedback will be taken into consideration once this beta concludes.

"As you play the Diablo IV Beta, keep in mind the experience is not finalized and you may encounter bugs and outages along the way," Blizzard said. "After the beta test concludes, we'll evaluate all feedback we've received and will make changes as needed."

Diablo 4's beta is live now for those who pre-ordered the game or got a beta code through other means. Next weekend on March 24th, the beta will be available for all who want to try it.