Diablo 4 Celebrates The Year of the Dragon With Upcoming Limited-Time Event

Diablo 4 fans are getting several new cosmetics to celebrate the Year of the Dragon.

Recently, Diablo 4 developer Blizzard Entertainment kicked off Season 3 of the hit action RPG. However, the start of the new season is only the beginning for D4 players. Remember, Season 2 brought the game's first seasonal event with Midwinter Blight. Today, the developers announced the next event, which will celebrate the Year of the Dragon on the Chinese zodiac calendar. The calendar officially ticks over on February 10th, but Diablo 4 is starting its Lunar Awakening event a few days early on February 6th. Players will have about two weeks to work through the event and earn several new pieces of cosmetic gear.

Diablo 4 Lunar Awakening Limited-Time Event

As mentioned, the Lunar Awakening kicks off next week on February 6th. Players have until February 20th to complete all of the objectives and earn new cosmetics. Importantly, it's open to both Seasonal and Eternal Realms, meaning anyone can jump into the event and start racking up items. It also means you don't have to choose to stop progressing in the Seasonal Realm if you're trying to get a character to max level before the season ends.

Across the map, players will find new Lunar Shrines that give all kinds of bonuses. That includes a multiplicative 50% bonus XP rate and a 30% increased movement speed. Players will need to head to Ked Bardu where they'll meet the leader of the Lunar Night Market. This serves as the hub for the event, and you can redeem the Ancestor's Favor you gain from activating shrines and killing monsters for new rewards.

During the event, there's a chance Nightmare Dungeon Sigls will have the Ancestor's Favor affix. If you're lucky enough to get one of these, only Lunar Shrines will spawn in that dungeon, giving you a quick way to rack up Favor. There will also be new Whisper bounties available, giving you another way to earn more Favor while exploring the world.

As you accumulate Ancestor's Favor, you'll work through 10 reputation levels, earning six different Lunar-themed cosmetics. There will also be new cosmetics available for purchase in the shop, including a dragon-like skin for your mount. Those will, of course, cost real money, but they'll be there if you want to buy them.

Diablo 4 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.