Diablo 4 Fans Can Get a Free Item During Upcoming Season 9 Livestream

The next new season for Diablo 4 officially begins on July 1st. Naturally, that means Blizzard is planning a developer update live stream to preview new content for Season 9: Sins of the Horadrim. Gamers got a taste of what’s to come in the Season 9 PTR last month. Now, Blizzard will unveil more details about the new questline and more in the June 27th live stream. To sweeten the deal, Diablo 4 fans can also claim a new Twitch drop just for tuning into the stream.

Diablo 4 Season 9 will bring in several new features, along with new story content and more. In particular, fans have their eye on the Escalating Nightmares, new difficult dungeons that get tougher over time. Many PTR gamers said they were hard, but could be harder, and it’s possible we’ll hear about adjustments to the feature now that Season 9 is about to go live. The live stream is also going to dig into the new quest line, something we didn’t hear too much about during the PTR Campfire Chat. The Developer Update will be streamed live on Twitch, YouTube, X, and TikTok.

Belial’s season in diablo 4 is almost at an end

In addition to the presentation on Season 9, the live stream will include a Q&A with the developers. So, if you have specific questions for the Diablo 4 team, you’ll want to tune in so you can shoot your shot in the Q&A chat. A Sanctuary Sitdown will follow the live stream in the Diablo 4 Sanctuary Discord, as well.

In addition to digging deep into plans for Diablo 4 Season 9, the live stream will offer a free Twitch drop. Twitch drops during Developer Update livestreams like this one aren’t a given, but it’s a nice reason to make time for some Diablo 4 content on Twitch. During the Developer Update, gamers who watch any live stream in the Diablo 4 category that has drops enabled can claim the drop. After tuning in for 30 minutes, fans can claim a free Lacuni’s Pupil 2-handed Sorcerer Staff.

The Lacuni’s Pupil Staff Twitch Drop for Diablo 4’s Season 9 Livestream

In order to claim the item, you’ll need to connect your Battle.net and Twitch accounts. Make sure the Diablo 4 stream you tune into has drops enabled and watch for 30 minutes. Then, you’ll be able to claim the free Sorcerer Staff from your Drops Inventory menu on Twitch. Presumably, tuning into the Developer Update Livestream itself will be one way to earn the free Twitch Drop, though the blog post doesn’t explicitly confirm that the stream will have drops enabled.

The Diablo 4 Season 9 Developer Update Livestream will air live on the Diablo 4 Twitch, YouTube, X, and TikTok channels on June 27th at 2 PM EDT. A video-on-demand recording will be available on Twitch and YouTube afterwards for gamers who aren’t able to tune in live. The Sins of the Horadrim season officially begins on July 1st.

