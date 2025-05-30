Diablo 4 Players Want to See More From New Season 9 Feature

The PTR for Diablo 4‘s next season went live on May 27th and runs until June 3rd. That means gamers have been able to test out what’s coming for Diablo 4 Season 9 and offer their feedback. The PTR content isn’t final, but it’s a solid idea of what the devs have planned. And per usual, players have some notes they really hope Blizzard hears before Season 9 arrives on July 1st. While there’s plenty to consider, one major note so far centers on the new Escalating Nightmare Dungeons headed to Diablo 4 in the latest update.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Improvements to the Nightmare Dungeon system are one of the permanent additions slated for the Season 9 update. Along with general tweaks, the key new feature being tested in the PTR is the Escalating Nightmares system. Many Diablo 4 players have been asking for increased difficulty for a while, and the Escalating Nightmares is, in theory, meant to offer a challenge. It consists of 3 back-to-back dungeons, with each getting more difficult as you go. The only issue? Many players checking out the Escalating Nightmare Dungeons in the Season 9 PTR don’t really think the escalation is, well, escalating.

As one Redditor points out after experiencing the Escalating Nightmares, the step-up in difficulty isn’t quite hitting the mark for many players. For many Diablo 4 fans, the Nightmare Dungeons feel too similar, making it a bit tedious to complete them back to back. Though there are small differences between the dungeons, primarily with affixes, many players feel “the escalation is not escalating.”

What Diablo 4 Players Want to See from Escalating Nightmare Dungeons

Of course, players don’t just have complaints. They also have ideas for what they want an Escalating Nightmare Dungeon system to look like in Diablo 4 Season 9. And what most fans want is a steeper challenge. While the current setup, as previewed in the PTR, can deliver difficulty if you’re working with a lower-level character, it could be harder for those higher up. And gamers have an idea of what that might look like.

For some, it’s a simple as adding more difficult negative affixes to really amp up the challenge. But many gamers agree that we really want to see a steeper increase in monster levels with each subsequent level. Along with a general level increase, monsters could be made tougher with other buffs like increased speed. After all, if a challenge is meant to get harder, your opponents should have more to throw at you as you move through the levels. Some Diablo 4 players even want to see more difficulty levels added after the third dungeon, letting gamers really grind through a series of increasingly difficult dungeons.

So far, season 9 looks good for the necromancer yet again

Getting player feedback on upcoming features is the whole point of the PTR. So, hopefully, Blizzard is listening to players on this one and will deliver a tougher Nightmare Dungeon escalation system when Diablo 4 Season 9 arrives in earnest this July.

Have you gotten a chance to check out the Season 9 PTR yet? What do you think of those Escalating Nightmares so far?