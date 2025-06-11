Diablo 4 Fans Predict Which New Class Will Be Added Next

The Vessel of Hatred expansion for Diablo 4 launched to mixed reactions from fans. Even so, getting a sixth playable class in the ARPG was a welcome change. For all the flaws of the game’s first expansion, the Spiritborn class has been a welcome addition for most gamers. With Blizzard confirming another expansion for Diablo 4, fans have started to weigh in on the near-inevitable class addition it will bring. And for the most part, gamers think they know which class will arrive in Diablo 4‘s next expansion.

Earlier this year, Diablo 4 revealed a new roadmap, which confirmed a new expansion coming in 2026. We don’t know much about what this expansion will entail just yet. However, given that Vessel of Hatred added a new class to the game’s relatively small roster, at least one new class in the next Diablo 4 expansion seems likely.

The spiritborn class in diablo 4

Now that Spiritborn has been added, Diablo 4 has the following class options available currently:

Barbarian

Druid

Necromancer

Rogue

Sorcerer

Spiritborn

With just six playable classes currently, many Diablo 4 players fall into a familiar routine with each new season. Namely, choosing the class most likely to breeze through the season content the fastest. New additions at least mix up the rotation a bit, even if some players think the Spiritborn is so OP, it’s broken. Regardless, fans have thoughts about what type of class should be added to the game.

Most Diablo 4 Fans Think This New Class Type Is Imminent

Recently, a Diablo 4 fan took to Reddit to poll the community about which class they want to see next. Many gamers took the opportunity to not only cast their vote, but also their predictions. And it seems most Diablo 4 players agree that some variation of a holy warrior class is a guarantee.

Many comments share the hope and expectation that the next Diablo 4 expansion will add some version of a Paladin/Crusader class. After all, a holy warrior class is something of an RPG staple, and it’s still missing on the list of playable Diablo 4 options. It seems most gamers would be happy if a Paladin-style character is the next addition, with many calling for a good old classic shield-wielding tank. One commenter takes it a step further, saying “If it’s not Paladin, the fan base will riot and the game will be dead.”

While it’s a near-unanimous prediction, a few gamers hope for something else. Some Diablo 4 fans want to see the return of the Amazon class from Diablo 2, while others would love a better ranged option. Others are hoping to see the return of the Witch Doctor from Diablo 3. But for the most part, it seems the community most wants, and expects, a holy warrior to be the next new Diablo 4 class.

For now, we don’t know much about the next expansion for Diablo 4. We know that it’s happening and that Blizzard hopes to incorporate fan feedback to improve on what they did with Vessel of Hatred. As for how many new classes, if any, the expansion will add, nothing is confirmed just yet.