Diddy Kong Racing Recreated In Unreal Engine 4, First Screenshots Available

There have been tons of recreations of old fan-favourites in the recent past utilizing the Unreal Engine 4 technology, and even a recent Donkey Kong one to keep those N64 feels going. Now Diddy Kong Racing is getting its own modernized treatment from the same creator that brought us the revamped Ocarina of Time remake.

Though the full version isn’t available to download quite yet, the creator did offer up a few nifty screenshots to show progress being made on this project:

For those unfamiliar with the wildly entertaining world of Diddy Kong Racing, the game that first made its debut on the N64 back in 1997:

“Timber the Tiger’s parents picked a fine time to go on vacation. When they come back, they’re going to be faced with an island trashed by the spiteful space bully Wizpig – unless the local animals can do something about it! So join Diddy Kong as he teams up with Timber the Tiger, Pipsy the Mouse and Taj the Genie in an epic racing adventure unlike anything you’ve ever experienced before!”

The game was so much fun, even if it did have the potential to ruin a few friendships here and there. The game eventually made its way onto the Nintendo DS handheld platform as well, but in the world of Unreal Engine 4 – these modern takes are too good to pass up. It’s amazing to see what some of our most beloved titles would look like if they were created using today’s technology. Plus, it is the age of remasters – who knows, we might see this in a more official capacity sometime in the future!

For now, we have to wait to see what else CryZENx has in store – but at least we know whatever it is, it’s something we’ll definitely want to see!