Digimon Survive Delayed to 2020

Today during a special panel at Anime Expo 2019, Bandai Namco announced that Digimon Survive is no longer releasing in 2019, and rather the PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC game will now arrive sometime next year in 2020. Bandai Namco didn’t divulge why the game is being delayed, but presumably the team needs more time to craft the new adventure.

For those that don’t know, Digimon Survive is a strategy RPG meets visual novel that follows a group of teenagers, led by Takuma Momozuka, who get lost while on a school camping trip. But the group of teens aren’t just lost, they’ve been transported into a strange new world of monsters and danger. As the group fights their way back home through an animated world, they will have to make tough decisions, which the player will make for them. According to Bandai Namco, these choices will impact the game’s story and lead to different endings.

Meanwhile, battles will play out in a XCOM-esq battlefield and be fought in 2D. In other words, think of a classic SRPG battle system.

Bandai Namco also provides the following key features:

Gorgeous Anime style graphics

A darker tale about survival and friendship

A story that evolves following the player’s choices and actions

Enjoy tactical RPGs combats with over 100 Digimon

You can find more media and information on the game by clicking right here. The game’s opening movie was also revealed during the panel, but at the moment of publishing, it still hasn’t been uploaded online.

As fans wait for the opening movie, they’ve been weighing in on the delay, and surprisingly, they aren’t very bothered by it.

That’s okay, I want this game to be as great as it can be — 七月の Danny~🌸 (@Uiharu_no_Hana) July 6, 2019

Honestly, I don’t mind the delay, if this means the game will be good quality then I think its worth it. Plus the cyber sleuth double pack will definitely tide me over. — William Coddington (@AluminumSpartan) July 6, 2019

Given Bandai-Namco’s track record for quality , this will probably help make it better. — Amanda Murphy (@BookLady85) July 6, 2019