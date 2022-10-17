Discord Is Adding a Bunch of New Features

Discord is set to make some serious changes this week. The company, known for the eponymous platform that essentially provides chat servers that anyone can make and manage, has revealed a whole host of new features that are set to start rolling out this week. That includes, but is not limited to, a new native App Directory, Activities, the full release of Nitro Basic, and more.

"We know from all of you that having the ability to customize and enhance Discord has never been more important," the official blog post about the future of Discord reads in part. "Millions of people are using Nitro subscriptions to supercharge their Discord. Meanwhile, a vibrant ecosystem of apps has emerged. Over 30% of active servers rely on apps for customizations, playing fun games, and keeping conversations safe. And we've seen billions of app commands used on Discord so far this year, which have doubled compared to this time last year."

(Photo: Discord)

The App Directory, which is set to begin rolling out tomorrow, is exactly what it sounds like. It's a directory of apps that server admins can browse and add to whatever server they manage on Discord without having to go through third-party sites and search engines to find them. Certain app developers will also be able to sell premium features natively on Discord in conjunction with the App Directory launch.

Another major new feature is actually starting to roll out today. The new Activities feature allows users to do more interactive, well, activities together through Discord like playing games. A little button shaped like a rocket ship in voice channels provides access to various new activities. "Starting this week, everyone will have access to begin two activities: Putt Party and Watch Together," the official blog post reads in part. "Discord Nitro subscribers can launch even more activities including Poker Night, Sketch Heads, Chess, Land-io, Letter League and more. Once launched, they can invite their friends who don't have Discord Nitro to join their expanded selection of Activities."

In addition to the above, Nitro Basic is set to become available globally after an initial test in the United Kingdom earlier this year. As of October 20th, Discord users will be able to subscribe to Nitro Basic for $2.99 per month and receive the following benefits, according to Discord:

Freely use custom-made emojis from any server you belong to, and use them anywhere you can use emojis.

Upload photos, videos and any other files up to 50MB.

Get a snazzy Nitro profile badge to show your support.

The official blog post has more on all of the above and is worth a read if you are a regular user of Discord. As noted, some of these features will begin rolling out today while others will be later this week and beyond. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Discord right here.

What do you think about all of the new features that Discord is adding? Do you imagine you will use any of them for yourself? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!