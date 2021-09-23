Disney Classic Games Collection Announced

After releasing the Aladdin and The Lion King video games in a remastered collection within the past few years, Disney has a new package of Disney games: The Disney Classic Games Collection. This one includes Aladdin and The Lion King once more, but it sweetens the deal even more by including The Jungle Book as well. It’s currently scheduled to release at some point during Fall 2021 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch platforms.

The new collection of Disney games was announced on Thursday alongside the trailer below that shows off the three games in action. While it’s indeed three games wrapped into one package, it’s technically more than that since each game has multiple versions of it available within the Disney Classic Games Collection.

The Aladdin game, for example, did not have the “Console N” version represented in the previous release. That was a disappointing discovery for those who grew up playing that game and didn’t get to relive that experience in the remastered version since it was different even though it looked and played quite similarly to the “Console S” version. That problem has now been remedied in the new collection, however, with both versions of Aladdin present in this release alongside both versions of The Jungle Book, too.

“This package combines Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King with the ALL NEW “The Jungle Book and MORE Aladdin Pack,” a preview of the new Disney Classic Games Collection said. “Now you can play ALL of the critically acclaimed 16-Bit console versions of ‘Aladdin,’ along with classic games based on Disney’s ‘The Jungle Book!’ These all-new, fan requested, and beloved games complete this collection, making this the only way to experience all 16-bit console versions of Aladdin and The Jungle Book.”

The trailer for the new collection also touted a few of the extras that’ll be included in the remasters. It’s got more behind-the-scenes assets for Disney fans to look at, more music from the games and movies, the ability to watch the game being played and then skip to whatever point you wish, and, perhaps most notably the rewind feature that allows players to undo their mistakes. The latter was present in the first collection released in 2019 and proved particularly useful since many of the games are considered quite difficult even now.

Disney Classic Games Collection is scheduled to release in Fall 2021 but does not yet have a set release date.