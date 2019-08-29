Aladdin and Lion King Remaster Details Revealed

Two of Disney’s beloved retro games are being remastered with the 16-bit Aladdin and The Lion King re-releasing as a two-for-one deal in October. Officially titled Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King, the product is scheduled to be released for the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC platforms on October 29th (pre-orders are live on Amazon now). Players will be able to revisit Aladdin and The Lion King in several different forms mirroring their multiple releases and will also be able to utilize more modern features like a 1080p resolution and a “rewind” feature among other changes.

Publisher Nighthawk Interactive and developer Digital Eclipse made the announcement on Wednesday and shared the trailer above to show what these two games would look like on modern systems. Those who played the original games when they were released for platforms like the Sega Genesis and SNES will recognize scenes such as the ones where Aladdin dodges massive boulders and pits of lava while Timon and Pumbaa do their best to catch the right bugs.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You’ll be able to play these games at their remastered resolutions, but if you want to fully satisfy your case of nostalgia, you can play them in their grainier formats just as they would’ve been played originally. A museum of assets like artwork and a music player is another feature the remastered games boast that gives players a better look at the making of the game. A “final cut” of Aladdin will also be playable which includes a tradeshow demo previously inaccessible since 1993.

Those who played the originals will also recall that the games could be pretty difficult at times – remember the giraffe level in The Lion King? If the games still prove to be challenging, players can use the rewind feature to move 15 seconds back in time to redo anything that you might’ve messed up. There’s also another feature called the “Interactive Game Viewer” that plays through the game automatically to show players what to do. These features along with the cheat codes that are available means returning players have several different ways to play, and younger players who might be experiencing the games for the first time will still have ways to see their favorite characters in action if they get stumped.

Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King is currently up for pre-order ahead of its October 29th release. Both a physical and digital release are planned.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.