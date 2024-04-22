Disney Dreamlight Valley Reveals Oswald the Lucky Rabbit

For the last several months, Disney Dreamlight Valley fans have been trying to figure out which character will be coming to the game next as part of A Rift in Time. The paid DLC features exclusive villagers, including EVE and Gaston. Last year, developer Gameloft revealed a roadmap for Disney Dreamlight Valley, which teased that a "very lucky villager" would be added in A Rift in Time's second act. Today, a teaser trailer was released for Act II, and it has confirmed that Oswald the Lucky Rabbit will be arriving sometime in the near future!

The new teaser trailer for A Rift in Time Act II can be found below.

Oswald the Lucky Villager

At this time, we don't know much about the role Oswald will play in the narrative for A Rift in Time. However, Gameloft has promised that information about Act II, as well as Disney Dreamlight Valley's next free update, will be revealed on Wednesday.

Oswald is a very interesting choice for Disney Dreamlight Valley! Created by Walt Disney in 1927, Oswald the Lucky Rabbit actually predated Mickey Mouse. The character was long owned by NBCUniversal, which held on to the rights until 2006, when Disney officially acquired him. The Lucky Rabbit wouldn't make his Disney debut until 2010, in a pretty unusual place: the Nintendo Wii video game Epic Mickey. Given how important video games have been to the character's history, Oswald should make a fitting addition to Disney Dreamlight Valley!

Disney Dreamlight Valley Update 10: Everything We Know So Far

We don't have a release date beyond "early spring" just yet, but Disney Dreamlight Valley Update 10 and A Rift in Time Act II should both be arriving on the same day. While Oswald will be exclusive to those that bought the DLC, all players can expect the arrival of another character. Gameloft has not officially confirmed who it will be, but it's widely accepted that it will be Daisy Duck. Daisy has yet to arrive in the game, and the teaser in last year's roadmap featured an image of Donald's boathouse, which has a mermaid of Daisy on the front.

Ahead of the full unveiling for Update 10 on Wednesday, Gameloft has spent the last few weeks teasing new features that will be added when it goes live. A new building will be added, which seems to be a way for players to share their Touch of Magic creations. In a feature similar to Animal Crossing, players will start to receive letters and gifts in their mailbox sent to them by villagers. In an upcoming change to the game's multiplayer options, it seems that players will be able to start using their Royal Tools when they visit the villages of other players. Last but not least, Gameloft has offered some teases about what to expect from the next Star Path, which readers can learn about right here.

Are you excited for Oswald the Lucky Rabbit to arrive in Disney Dreamlight Valley? Did you buy A Rift in Time yet? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!