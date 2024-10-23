Disney Dreamlight Valley Showcase Announced, Will Reveal “Next Chapter + Beyond”

It hasn’t been that long since Disney Dreamlight Valley‘s most recent update went live, but players will soon learn a lot of new information about the game’s future. Developer Gameloft has announced a new showcase, which will take place on Tuesday, October 29th at 10 a.m. PT. During the stream, viewers can expect to learn “what awaits you in the Valley’s next chapter + beyond. In a brief teaser video, images of Maleficent and Hades can both be seen on a ripped piece of cloth, with the latter extending a hand. It seems to imply that the two Disney villains might be working together!

The teaser video for the stream can be found below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As of this writing, little information has been announced about the future of Disney Dreamlight Valley. We know that the game’s next update is set to be released in “late 2024” and will see the arrival of Sally from The Nightmare Before Christmas. Nothing else has been announced beyond that, but hopefully next week’s stream will give fans a lot more to talk about. This stream isn’t a complete surprise, as Gameloft mentioned a showcase in the game’s roadmap back in August. At the time, the developer noted that we’ll be getting a 2025 roadmap alongside the Showcase, so it’s possible we could learn about a lot of new elements, and maybe even some new villagers!

With Maleficent and Hades seemingly set to play major roles, it’s possible we could end up seeing Princess Aurora and Hercules join Disney Dreamlight Valley, as well. Many of the villains in the game have also seen their corresponding heroes included, with Scar preceding Mufasa and Nala, and Ursula and Ariel both appearing. That said, Jafar was added as part of the game’s paid expansion, but we’ve yet to see Aladdin or Jasmine relocate to the Valley. Basically, there’s no guarantee who we’ll end up seeing beyond Sally, but Realms based on Sleeping Beauty and Hercules could make for interesting additions.

Hopefully the developers will have a lot more characters to reveal for 2025. A recent survey for the game hinted that we could see characters from Star Wars and the Muppets added to Disney Dreamlight Valley in the future, but it’s impossible to say what the results of that survey might have been, or how much thought Gameloft has put into adding either of these franchises. Those surveys have been a reliable way of forecasting the game’s future, as Timon and Pumbaa were similarly mentioned in a survey at the start of this year before getting added to the game last month. For now, we’ll just have to wait and see what the future holds, but we should have quite a bit more information next week.

Are you planning to check out the Disney Dreamlight Valley showcase on October 29th? What content do you want to see added to the game? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!