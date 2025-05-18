Disney Dreamlight Valley Players Want This Animal Crossing Feature Brought Over

In terms of players, Disney Dreamlight Valley has a lot of crossover with Nintendo’s Animal Crossing franchise. The two games both fit into the “cozy” genre, and they share a number of similarities that help them appeal to the same audience. However, there are also a number of differences. For one thing, the Animal Crossing series has a big museum that players can work on as they play, complete with a peaceful aquarium. That’s something missing from Disney Dreamlight Valley, but players on the game’s subreddit have shared their desire to see that rectified.

The idea of a museum and aquarium in Disney Dreamlight Valley was shared by Reddit user ShineyDeathpony, and it actually seems like it could be a nice fit for the game. While Disney Dreamlight Valley doesn’t have any fossils to dig up (at least not yet), fishing does play a very big part in the game. Different sections of the Valley are home to different types of sea life, and it could give players an incentive to catch them beyond earning money and cooking different dishes. Fans have also noted that this could be a fun way to reference Finding Nemo, in some way. The poster also noted that a museum could be a place to share and display unlocked memories as well as photos that have been taken.

probably shouldn’t trust ursula around an aquarium

The concept seemed to go over pretty well with other Disney Dreamlight Valley fans. Interestingly enough, some players have already come up with their own makeshift museums and aquariums, which is a testament to the community’s creativity. There isn’t a real way to display fish that have been caught, but the game has introduced enough unique furniture items that allow players to stretch their imagination and skills. For now, players will have to settle for these types of workarounds, until we get something a little more official.

It’s possible that Gameloft could make something like this happen in the future, but the developer has been pretty quiet about its plans lately. As of this writing, Disney Dreamlight Valley‘s current roadmap has just a single update left, which is set to arrive this summer. That means we should be due for another roadmap soon, offering some hints about things to come. Hopefully we’ll continue to see the game expand for a long time, and we’ll see the developers implement more fan ideas like this one. Right now though, it’s impossible to say whether the museum concept would fit with Gameloft’s vision.

In the nearly three years since Disney Dreamlight Valley launched, the game’s developers have shown a willingness to listen to the community. We’ve seen a lot of positive changes implemented as a result, so if there’s enough demand for a museum and an aquarium, it’s not unfathomable that we could see it happen someday. For now, we’ll just have to wait patiently to see what the future holds!

