Disney Dreamlight Valley Asks Players About Characters from Hocus Pocus, Kim Possible, and More

Disney Dreamlight Valley was released almost 3 years ago, and in the time since, Gameloft has added a lot of characters based on several classic Disney franchises. While the developers have done an impressive job pulling from various pieces of Disney media, the fact remains that there are still way more that could be added. Gameloft has now given players a chance to make their voices heard with an all-new survey, which asks about a bunch of properties that have yet to see character representation in the game. Fans should definitely consider participating, since some of these surveys have seen real results in the past.

In the survey, there are 2 questions that ask about franchises that do not currently have characters in Disney Dreamlight Valley. The questions allow participants to select multiple options, which include all of the following: Up, Finding Nemo, Dumbo, Figment, Pete’s Dragon, Mary Poppins, Hocus Pocus, Pirates of the Caribbean, Turning Red, Snow White, The Emperor’s New Groove, Coco, A Bug’s Life, Bambi, Peter Pan, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Kim Possible, Descendants, Pocahontas, Zombies, Wish, Meet the Robinsons, Chicken Little, Enchanted, and Lady and the Tramp. It’s a wide-ranging list, including very early favorites, as well as more recent films, and even Disney Channel original content.

turning red is one of several potential franchises we could see in Dreamlight valley

Given the sheer amount of franchises that are represented in the survey, Disney Dreamlight Valley fans should not assume that all of these properties will suddenly see representation in the game. However, Gameloft has used these survey results in the past to shape the game’s future. Last year, a survey gave participants a chance to vote on specific duos they’d like to see added; by October, Timon and Pumbaa made their in-game debuts. That same survey also asked participants how they would feel about seeing past Star Path items return through the Premium Shop, which is something that also came to pass.

Some of the franchises listed would make a lot of sense in Disney Dreamlight Valley! The Sanderson Sisters from Hocus Pocus would be a particularly great addition, especially if timed to coincide with Halloween. Out of all the franchises listed, Finding Nemo seems like the one that would be hardest to pull off, so it will be interesting to see if that one ever comes to pass. Kim Possible would also give the game a pretty unique set of characters, and some interesting quests and interactions with other Valley residents.

Disney Dreamlight Valley players interested in seeing any of these franchises represented in the game should take a few minutes to participate in the survey. In addition to the questions about franchises not represented in the game, there are also questions about Star Path themes, paid expansions, and more. The full survey can be found right here.

