Disney Dreamlight Valley Details Helpful New Change

Disney Dreamlight Valley has offered more details about a helpful change in the game that takes place when the player character has been well-fed. The game already offered a well-fed bonus, but the game's official Twitter account has now detailed how the feature has been "beefed up" recently. Now when the players has been well-fed (by eating cooked meals), they'll have a greater chance of getting critical results. The use of the term "critical results" has led to some confusion among players, but it means that players will have an increased chance of getting timed bonuses like extra fish when fishing, or gems when mining, provided the player's stamina bar is yellow.

The Tweet from the game's official Twitter account can be found embedded below.

Dreamlight Fact: The well-fed bonus has been beefed up! 🍽️✨ When well-fed, you now get more chances of Critical Results each time you interact with your Valley! — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) April 23, 2023

Cooking is a major part of Disney Dreamlight Valley, and these bonuses should be a fun incentive for players to continue to experiment with recipes and keep their character well-fed. It's unclear exactly how much more frequently players can expect to see these critical results appear when the bonus is active, but it could be a great way for players to earn extra items to sell at Goofy's stalls. The game's update earlier this month also added a well-fed bonus that allows the player to hover while the gauge is yellow, offering much faster movement around the valley. It kind of works similar to Iceman's sled in Marvel Ultimate Alliance, and it's quite a bit of fun for players that haven't tried it yet!

Disney Dreamlight Valley released last year in early access, and developer Gameloft has spent the last few months adding new features and content to keep players engaged. Following the Tweet above, some players shared their future hopes for the game, including the option to cook multiple of the same food item at once. The developer acknowledged that particular request, so it will be interesting to see if it ends up getting used at some point; it would certainly be nice with that well-fed bonus!

Have you checked out the game's new hover ability yet? What do you think of these changes to the well-fed bonus? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!