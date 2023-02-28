New Disney Dreamlight Valley Update Live, Patch Notes Released

A new hotfix has been released for Disney Dreamlight Valley, offering a number of bug fixes related to the game's quests. In the grand scheme of things, this update is a pretty small one, but it should help to ensure that the game runs better, and players can finish various quests without running into any major issues. In addition to bug fixes, there is one big quality-of-life improvement, as players will once again be able to place their main chest outdoors. Full patch notes from the game's official website can be found below:

Bug Fixes:

Players can now place the main chest outdoors.

Players are no longer blocked from giving gifts to critters while completing Mirabel's questline.

"Stitch's Hobby" quest: The quest should now progress as normal when Stitch reaches the bottom of the Mystical Cave.

"What Home Feels Like" quest: Players currently stuck on this quest will be granted Dandelion Syrup in order to allow them to progress.

Gifting the Fishing Training Manual to Ariel no longer locks her role.

Players should no longer be blocked from entering Chez Remy after moving it.

Updated game splash screen.

Improved stability of Touch of Magic tool.

Fixed a bug which caused certain motifs to not show up in the Touch of Magic tool.

Switching between door skins without applying the change no longer prevents door placement.

Improved menu on various platforms.

Improved fishing tutorial stability.



Disney Dreamlight Valley is still in early access, so these types of bugs are to be expected prior to a full release. The game is set to go free-to-play later in 2023, but no date has been revealed just yet. In the meantime, players can only access the game by purchasing a Founder's Pack, or through an Xbox Game Pass subscription. Early access games always lack a bit of polish compared to full releases, but Disney Dreamlight Valley developer Gameloft has been working hard to make the game more enjoyable for players. Hopefully today's hotfix will make the overall experience better for fans!

Are you happy about today's hotfix? Have you been having fun with Disney Dreamlight Valley so far? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!