Disney Dreamlight Valley Has a Lilo & Stitch Easter Egg Everyone Missed

Lilo and Stitch are back in the mix with Disney and re-entering the headlines over twenty years from the original release of Lilo & Stitch back in 2002. In the crusade from Disney to transfer all its original stories over to a live-action remake, Lilo and Stitch was the next in line. The live-action version of Lilo & Stitch premiered in theaters on May 23rd, receiving some criticism for its reinterpretation of the classic story. On the frontier of gaming, the relaunch of Lilo & Stitch was also have been a great opportunity to partner on an update in Disney Dreamlight Valley to celebrate the launch.

Within Dreamlight Valley, ohana means only Stitch, as the remainder of the characters from Lilo and Stitch are currently unavailable. Stitch is unlocked in Dreamlight Valley after the completion of the mission “The Mystery of the Stinky Socks”. This mission is triggered by collecting a wet sock on Dazzle Beach. After unlocking Stitch, players will be able to go through a series of quests involving our blue alien friend and repairing the damage he has rendered upon nearby inhabitants through his mischief.

At the release of Lilo & Stitch live-action, there were no updates to Dreamlight Valley to support the launch of the live-action title, but there is an easter egg reference to Lilo & Stitch that many players may not have noticed. Spotted on Reddit, the birthday cake that is prepared in Dreamlight Valley is the birthday cake from Lilo & Stitch in celebration of Lilo’s birthday. The birthday cake is prepared in conjunction with certain quests, as a gift to residents, as a meal in Remy’s restaurant, or as a Star Path challenge.

To cook the birthday cake, the recipe for preparation involves the following ingredients:

1 Egg

1 Sugarcane

1 Wheat

1 Butter

1 Cocoa Bean

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available to play now across PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms.