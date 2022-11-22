Disney Dreamlight Valley's Toy Story Update Gets Release Date

Disney Dreamlight Valley will be getting some new content next month in the form of the long-awaited Toy Story update. Today, developer Gameloft revealed that the update will be released on December 6th. The update will add characters based on the Pixar movies, including Woody and Buzz Lightyear, as well as a realm based on Bonnie's room. Players will also be able to dress their character in new clothing based on the Toy Story films, as well. Unfortunately, not much else is known about the update at this time, but fans won't have to wait much longer for more information!

The release date announcement was made via the game's official Twitter account, and can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Happy anniversary to @Disney and @Pixar's @toystory! Prepare to shrink down for your next big adventure with Buzz Lightyear and Woody on December 6th when Disney Dreamlight Valley's second update launches on all platforms.✨ pic.twitter.com/mg9Bc2YJbF — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) November 22, 2022

Disney fans that haven't checked out Dreamlight Valley yet are in luck, as the game is currently on sale. Standard and Ultimate Edition Founder's packs are currently on sale for up to 25% off, for a limited time. The discount applies to all platforms, though the actual discounts vary for each one. It's worth noting that the game will be available free to play in 2023, but a more specific date has not been revealed. Of course, Disney Dreamlight Valley is also available on Xbox Game Pass, so fans can always check out the game through the subscription service, as well!

Disney Dreamlight Valley released in early access back in September. The life-simulation game features a cast of several beloved Disney and Pixar characters, including Mickey Mouse, Scrooge McDuck, Scar, Ariel, and Goofy. While the game has yet to see a full release, it has already found a passionate fanbase. Natually, many Dreamlight Valley players are excited to see what Gameloft has in store next!

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you started playing Disney Dreamlight Valley yet? Are you excited to check out the game's new update next month? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!