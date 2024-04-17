Disney Dreamlight Valley Adding Animal Crossing Inspired Feature

In Nintendo's Animal Crossing franchise, players spend time in a cozy village filled with colorful neighbors. Those villagers will often write letters to the player, and sometimes they'll even include gifts attached. Disney Dreamlight Valley has a lot in common with Animal Crossing, but that feature does not exist just yet; the player's in-game mailbox is used pretty much exclusively for updates from the developers. However, Gameloft revealed today that villagers will start sending mail regularly to players when Disney Dreamlight Valley's early spring update releases, meaning players can expect to hear from characters like Jack Skellington, Ariel, and Scar!

"Expect regular mail and gifts awaiting you in-game as of Update 10 from your favorite Valley Villagers," the game's official Twitter account reads. "Who do you want to receive mail from first?"

The announcement has already gotten a lot of approval from players, who shared their excitement about having a new way of interacting with their favorite characters. At this time, we don't know if players will also be able to send out letters to these characters, or if the letter writing will only go one way.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Update 10

At this time, Gameloft has not revealed a release date for Disney Dreamlight Valley's next update. We know that it's supposed to arrive in "early spring" with update 11 arriving in "late spring." Given the way that Gameloft has been increasingly teasing new features lately, it seems like a safe bet we'll see update 10 before the end of April.

Earlier this month, Gameloft teased a new building that will be added as part of the game's next update. No information about the building was provided, but fans guessed that it will be a way of sharing designs that were created with the Touch of Magic tool. Gameloft hasn't directly confirmed that just yet, but the developer asked players this week if they "wish they could share their Touch of Magic designs with friends during Valley Visits." That seems like a pretty big tell!

Disney Dreamlight Valley's Next Star Path

Disney Dreamlight Valley's Lovely Monsters Star Path just came to an end, and Gameloft wasted no time teasing what's to come. The developer released a trio of teasers related to the next Star Path, all of which seemed to have the game's community stumped. One of those teases included a squirrel and a bag of popcorn, which some fans had assumed would be connected to an old Disney cartoon starring Chip and Dale. However, we now know that the tease is for a Star Path reward called "Peppy Popcorn Squirrel." That solves that mystery, but it doesn't give us any idea what the heck the next theme is going to be!

What do you think of all these teases for update 10? Are you looking forward to the game's next update? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!