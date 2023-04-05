Disney Dreamlight Valley Update Adds Lion King Realm

Disney Dreamlight Valley got its promised Pride of the Valley update this week, and as its name suggests, players can now interact with characters from The Lion King. A Lion King Realm was opened up on Wednesday to let players visit characters like Simba and Nala amid other references to the acclaimed Disney series. In addition to this Lion King content, players can now also build their own theme park with content included in the latest Star Path.

The Dreamlight Valley roadmap from January previously hinted at the Lion King Realm, and earlier in the week, Gameloft set a date for the release of Pride of the Valley. The new trailer below and an overview of the Lion King content shared alongside the release of the update shows some of what players can expect.

"Your pride, or village family, is about to grow a bit bigger!" a preview of the new content said. "As of today, a new realm door is available to unlock in the Dream Castle, this time magic-ing you away to The Lion King Realm. Inside you'll help Simba and Nala from Disney's The Lion King chase away hyenas, track down tasty insects, and learn more about the circle of life."

Apart from the Lion King cameos, the other highlight of the update is found within the game's battle pass-like system, the Star Path. This one is centered around Disney theme parks which means players will be able to construct their own amusement center if they have the right resources.

"Celebrate the magic of the Disney Parks in your Valley with the new Disney Parks Star Path!" the update said. "This Star Path features items based off iconic park staples, like the Mad Tea Party attraction and Figment-shaped topiaries. Donald Duck and Goofy also get their first Dream Styles – dress them up via the Collections Menu in-game to add some extra Disney Parks Magic to your theme parks! Will you be able to find every Disney Parks reference we've hidden?"

Disney Dreamlight Valley's Pride of the Valley update is out now.