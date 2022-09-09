New Gargoyles Video Game Announced

It's a great time for fans of Disney's Gargoyles franchise. Weeks after it was announced the cult classic would be revived as a comic series from Dynamite Entertainment, Disney has announced it's rolling out a new video game in support of the franchise. Friday, the D23 Expo games showcase unveiled Gargoyles Remastered, an updated version of the SEGA Genesis game first released in 1995.

Little is known about the game itself, other than it'll be putting new life into the remastered version and no release time frame is set as of now. It also has yet to be unveiled if any of the voice actors will return to voice their characters in the series. When we spoke with Keith David last year, the actor said a reprisal of Goliath is one of the biggest check boxes on his to-do list.

"You know, those of us who were involved from the beginning... I've always wondered why they stopped it in the first place," David told us. Then he floated the idea of a possible reboot, saying he'd love to return and voice Goliath. "[We've wondered] why we haven't come back to a reboot," the actor asks. "I mean, I would love nothing more than to revisit Goliath."

"You know, he was absolutely one of my very, very, very, very favorite characters. I've always maintained that when I grow up, I want to be like Goliath."

The same is the case for the comic series, other than the main title is going to be written by Greg Weisman, the scribe long credited with being a creator of the series.

The show itself is now streaming on Disney+.