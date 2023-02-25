Disney Lorcana Debuts Three New Cards

Disney Lorcana has revealed three new cards. This week, Ravensburger debuted three new cards for Disney Lorcana - an "Aladdin – Prince Ali" card, a "Scar – Mastermind" card, and a "Wardrobe – Belle's Confidante" card. Both Aladdin (a Hero card) and Scar (a Villain card) have the "Storyborn" key phrase, which seems to indicate a version of the characters pulled straight form their respective Disney movies. Wardrobe is a "Dreamborn" Ally card – while its unclear what the in-game connotations of a Dreamborn card is, Ally cards typically don't have any special abilities outside of their core stats (whatever they might be - Disney Lorcana has largely kept quiet about the rules.) Other types of cards revealed for Disney Lorcana include Item cards and action cards. You can check out the cards below:

Disney Lorcana is a new trading card game set to be published by Ravensburger this fall. Each player is an "Illumineer," a sorcerer with the ability to summon various characters from across Disney's many stories. Characters summoned by players are "Glimmers" of actual Disney characters, and the game will involve quests of some kind along with an overarching storyline. Ravensburger hopes that Disney Lorcana will be an equivalent to Magic: The Gathering or Pokemon Trading Card Game, with plans to support a robust organized play system and quarterly releases.

Ravensburger has wisely chosen to show new cards on a slow basis, with each card hinting at certain new mechanics or rules. For instance, the recently revealed "Healing Glow" card seems to indicate that characters will retain their damage at the end of a round, a notable deviation from Magic: The Gathering, but closer in line to the Pokemon Trading Card Game.

Disney Lorcana will officially be launched in August. Expect to hear much more news in the coming weeks.