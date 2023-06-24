Disney Lorcana Reveals Four New Cards, Including First Promo Card Since D23

Disney Lorcana has revealed four new cards, one of which will also be released at a promo at GamesCom. This week, Ravensburger released a new slate of Disney Lorcana cards, featuring Goofy, Beast, Rafiki from The Lion King, and Archimedes from The Sword and The Stone. Interestingly, Goofy is shown as a Musketeer (from the Three Musketeers movie), joining the previously revealed Mickey, Musketeer. While Goofy, Musketeer is an Amber ink character, Mickey, Musketeer is a Steel ink character. Players can only use characters from two inks in their deck, which means that the Musketeers are only viable in a Steel/Amber combination.

Disney Lorcana also announced that it would be giving away promo copies of Goofy, Musketeer at GamesCom this weekend. Promo cards have a different stamp and may also have a different foil treatment, but are otherwise identical to their normal counterparts. You can check out the Goofy promo card below:

This musketeer is headed with us to @gamescom Booth #2-764 to heal his friends and protect fans from any Beagle Boys shenanigans! Stop by our booth to collect yours!#Disney #DisneyLorcana #TheFirstChapter #TCG #Gamescom2023 #Amber #Goofy #ThreeMusketeers



The new Beast, Wolfsbane card also has potential as a powerful new card. Its Roar ability allows it to exert all damaged characters when it enters play, which can make those damaged characters vulnerable to attacks from other cards. In Lorcana's ruleset, players can only attack exerted cards, so Beast has the potential to draw out cards that their opponent is stockpiling. You can see Beast (along with the other revealed cards), down below.

The goal of every Disney Lorcana game is to collect 20 "Lore," which players collect by exerting their character cards on their turn. Characters collect lore equal to the number of lore symbols (diamond-shaped symbols) found on their card. However, exerted characters can also be "challenged" by opponent's characters, which causes both the challenged card and the challenging card to take damage. When a character takes damage that exceeds their "Willpower" (a stat represented by a number marked with a shield), they're banished from play. Notably, damage stacks over time and doesn't go away at the end of a turn, unlike Magic: The Gathering.

Disney Lorcana will be released in August.