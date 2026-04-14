Disney Lorcana Reveals Monsters Inc Cards, Next Illumineer’s Quest, and New Set With One of Disney’s Most Underrated Films

Disney Lorcana got 2026 off to a delightful start with Winterspell, and now one of its most anticipated sets of the year is on the way with Wilds Unknown. Wilds Unknown will bring beloved franchises like Toy Story and The Incredibles into the popular trading card game, but Ravensburger is just getting started, and has now revealed new Monsters Inc. cards, the next Illumineer’s Quest, and an upcoming new set built around one of Disney’s most underrated films.

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Wilds Unknown is the next set in the spotlight, and one of the most unexpected reveals is that the set will feature the Lorcana debut of Brave’s Merida. We also got a look at more Incredibles and Toy Story cards, but Ravensburger then revealed the first Monsters Inc. cards from the upcoming Attack of the Vine set, giving us our first look at Sully, Mike, and Boo. Not to be outdone, everyone’s favorite bear, Winnie the Pooh, will be in the spotlight for the next Illumineer’s Quest, and then Lorcana revealed the first look at an upcoming set built around the seriously underrated film Onward, and with that film as the foundation, the upcoming set could be amazing.

Wilds Unknown Marks A Major Change For Lorcana

In addition to the debut of several beloved characters, including Merida, Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Mr. and Ms. Incredible, and more, Wilds Unknown will also bring with it several major additions that will be important updates from previous sets.

The first is the introduction of a 2 Player Starter Set, which will feature Toy Story and Incredibles cards. This is the first of a new cycle on those sets, as they are set to arrive around every 6 months. There will also be Prerelease Packs for Wilds Unknown, and you can pick these up specifically during Prerelease Events. These also look to be containing, as Attack of the Vine’s set also includes a Prerelease box to snag.

As for the cards in Wilds Unknown, Lorcana showed off new cards and promo cards for Mr. Incredible, Violet Parr, Dash Parr, Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie, Luisa Madrigal, Gadget Hackwrench, Merida, Maleficent, Ariel, Cruella De Vil, Queen of Hearts, Cinderella, Pocahontas, and more. There are also new locations in the game, including the Pizza Planet and Remote Inklands.

Disney Lorcana’s Future Includes Attack of the Vine, Hyperia City, The Great Hunny Rescue, and Onward

Lorcana also revealed a look at future sets that stretch into 2027, starting with Attack of the Vine. This set will be heavily influenced by Monsters Inc., and Lorcana revealed the first three cards from the set featuring the lovable icons of Mike Wazowski, Sulley, and Boo. This set will feature an Illumineer’s Trove and a Prerelease Pack, but it will also feature the return of the beloved Illumineer’s Quest standalone co-op series, and this one will delight fans of The 100 Acre Wood.

The new Illumineer’s Quest is The Great Hunny Rescue, and features the amazing Hunny Wizard version of Winnie the Pooh. As you can see in the cover art, the set also includes Rabbit, Piglet, Tigger, and the rest of the crew, and we can’t wait to learn more about it in the coming months. Attack of the Vine hits Prerelease on July 17, 2026, and will hit all retail on July 24, 2026.

It was previously revealed that Coco will be making its Lorcana debut in a future set, and while we didn’t get to see any cards, it was revealed that Coco will be part of the set titled Hyperia City, and you can check out your first look at the set below.

Lorcana saved one of the best reveals for last though, as they revealed a first look at a 2027 set, and that will revolve around the seriously underrated animated film Onward. Onward had a heavy Dungeons & Dragons influence, and while it still has excellent Rotten Tomatoes scores from both critics and audiences, it doesn’t get mentioned as often as it should in terms of Disney favorites. Now it will be a new set in Disney Lorcana, and with the already present themes in the film regarding role-playing games, we can’t wait to see how Ravensburger weaves the film into the game.

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