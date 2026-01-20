Four of Pixar’s Best Films Are Finally Coming to Disney Lorcana (And One Is Happening Sooner Than You Think)

It’s a great time to be a Disney Lorcana fan, as Ravensburger has already brought several stellar new sets and a host of fan-favorite characters to the game. While 2025 was great, 2026 has the potential to be even better, as Ravensburger is pulling in even more beloved characters and franchises into the mix throughout the year, including Toy Story, Darkwing Duck, and more. The 2026 lineup has just got even more stacked, as we now know four of Pixar’s best films and franchises are coming to the game, and one is happening incredibly soon.

Disney Lorcana’s next set is Winterspell, and after that is the set known as Wilds Unknown. Wilds Unknown will feature the introduction of Toy Story, but that’s not all, as it was just revealed that The Incredibles will also be making their debut right alongside Buzz and Woody. After Wilds Unknown, the next set will be titled Attack of the Vine, and in that set, fans will not only get Monsters Inc, but they will also see the introduction of arguably their best film, UP, as you can see the floating house and the balloons in the background of the Monsters Inc. artwork.

Last but certainly not least is the reveal that their other best movie, Coco, will make its debut in the game in quarter 4 of this year in an unknown set.

Everything You Need to Know About Winterspell

Winterspell is the next set up to bat, and as the name suggests, it is going to be a more holiday and winter-themed set. That means it makes complete sense to include Frozen characters, and there will be plenty in the mix, including Elsa, Anna, and more (as you can see in the cards above). There will also be some characters you might not expect, including Pocahontas and Moana, but they still get in on the winter fun.

Other highlights include Stitch, Tinker Bell, Timon, Reuben, and Gramma Tala, as well as Elisa Maza and Dr. Hamsterviel. Some of the action cards, like Winterspell, will really have a big effect on the battlefield, as will new locations like The Frozen Vine. If you happen to be an Elsa fan, you will also love the Elsa Ice Artisan card, because it’s not only powerful but also stunning. Timon and Gramma Tala are actually pre-release promos, so you will want to make sure you don’t miss out.

Everything We Know About Wilds Unknown

Moving to the next set of the year in Wilds Unknown, which will hit pre-release on May 8th and will hit full release on May 15th. This will also be the first seat that has its own pre-release pack, which will include 6 packs, 1 of 6 random promo cards, 1 of 3 random postcards, and exclusive dice.

This will also be the first time a Disney Lorcana set has included a 2 Player Starter Set, which will come with Mrs. Incredible and Buzz Lightyear decks included. If you’re doing an Incredibles set, don’t expect the rest of the family to miss out, and you can check out some of the cards, including Jack-Jack, in the images above.

We already know Mrs. Incredbile, Jack-Jack, Buzz Lightyear, and The Queen will have cards, and we also know Woody is in the set. As for cards that are likely, you know Mr. Incredible, Violet, Dash, and Frozone are all in the mix, as well as Edna Mode. On the Toy Story side, Slinky Dog, Mr. Potato Head, Bo Peep, The Aliens, Rex, Hamm, and more are also shoe-ins for the set, and hopefully, we’ll get to see more cards from it soon.

Winterspell prerelease starts on February 13th, and the full set is available on February 20th.

