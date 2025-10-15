Toy Story Makes Disney Lorcana Debut (And More Pixar Favorites Are On The Way)

There are a number of beloved characters and franchises in Disney’s vast catalog, and Pixar is responsible for a multitude of those characters and worlds over the past decade. While we have seen several more recent franchise additions in Ravensburger’s Disney Lorcana over the past two years, there have been a few iconic characters conspicuously missing, but they are far from forgotten. That’s because the Pixar classic Toy Story is finally making its Disney Lorcana debut, and not only do we have our first look and the release details, but we now know that even more Pixar characters are officially on the way.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Today Ravensburger provided even more details on its anticipated next set, Whispers in the Well, which will release next month and will bring in some other Disney favorites in the Gargoyles. Lorcana then gave fans their first glimpse at Toy Story’s big debut, and as you can see in the image below, Woody and Buzz Lightyear will both make their debut in the newly announced set Wilds Unknown, which debuts in quarter 2 of 2026. Even better though is that more Pixar characters were teased, including Toy Story’s Sid and the relatively recent Pixar creation Red Panda Mei of Turning Red.

Screenshot

It’s Finally Pixar’s Time to Shine in Disney Lorcana

Screenshot

As you can see in the artwork above, Woody and Buzz are the first Toy Story characters to make the jump to Disney Lorcana, though thanks to a shirt worn in the promotional video, we know that the villainous Sid is also going to be featured in the set. Wilds Unknown will feature a gorgeous jungle locale, and you can see that both Woody and Buzz have some tweaks to their usual costumes from the films to go with the setting.

If we’re talking Toy Story, there are a few other key characters that come to mind, and will most likely be featured in the first set. Favorites like Bo Peep, the Aliens, Mr. Potato Head, Mrs. Potato Head, Hamm, Rex, Slinky Dog, Lenny, the Army Men, and RC Car all come to mind, and that’s mostly from the first two movies. If we’re talking more current films, Combat Carl, Forky, Duke Caboom, Ducky, Bunny, Mr. Pricklepants, Gabby Gabby, and Chuckles would be great additions too, and hopefully they will make their way into the game down the line.

As for the other Pixar characters, the sky is really the limit, and there are a ton of characters we hope to see if the floodgates are about to open. For Turning Red, we want to see the core quartet of Meilin, Abby, Priya, and Miriam, but we also want to see characters from Soul (Joe Gardner, 22, Jerry), Elemental (Ember, Wade, Gale, Clod), and of course Inside Out, with the whole original crew of Joy, Anger, Sadness, Fear, and Disgust.

Up next though is Whispers in the Well, which will introduce Gargoyles to the game and will continue to add new elements and characters to the bigger story of Disney Lorcana. Black Cauldron will also make its debut in the game, though there will also be a number of your classic favorites back as well.

“Whispers in the Well is a wonderful addition to the game that follows up from the success of Fabled and sets up the next arc of storytelling for Disney Lorcana TCG,” said Elaine Chase, Head of the Disney Lorcana studio at Ravensburger. “I can’t wait to see how collectors respond to the amazing Enchanted cards in this set, as well as the cool new decks Illumineers can craft to show off their love of Disney stories the game is bringing back into focus.”

Disney Lorcana’s Whispers in the Well releases on November 14th, with pre-releases happening on November 7th. Winterspell will pre-release on February 13th, 2026, and then will hit full release on February 20th, 2026. Finally, Wilds Unknown will release in quarter 2 of 2026.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!