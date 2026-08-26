Disney Lorcana Reveals Update Fans Have Been Waiting For Since Launch

Disney delivered a stacked lineup of announcements at D23, and those announcements spanned every genre and style of media, including movies, TV, and gaming. While Marvel Studios certainly commanded quite a bit of attention, Disney Lorcana had its own big revelations to share, and amongst the many announcements, Ravensburger finally revealed the Disney Lorcana update that fans have been waiting for since launch.

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There were several reveals at D23 that will undoubtedly have a big impact on Disney Lorcana moving forward, but none will have a larger future impact than the just-announced digital version of the Disney TCG powerhouse. Ravensburger revealed that a digital version of Disney Lorcana is in the works, and it will be playable on desktop and mobile. There’s no word on a release date yet, but you can sign up for updates right here.

“Our mission in the Ravensburger TCG studio is to reach as many Disney fans as possible with our amazingly hand-crafted artwork and attention to storytelling detail,” said Elaine Chase, Head of TCGs at Ravensburger. “By allowing fans to experience each Disney Lorcana TCG card wherever they are logged in, I’m positive even more Disney fans will want to jump into one of the most open communities in all of gaming.”

Disney Lorcana Digital Was Far From The Only Reveal at D23

Disney Lorcana had even more to share during its D23 spotlight, including the reveal of Collector Boosters. Collector Boosters will contain 12 cards per pack, and every card will be a foil. You’ll also have a higher chance of pulling Enchanteds and Iconics, and there will also be 6 Illustrious Rares per set, which will be limited to 23 worldwide. These Boosters will launch with Into The Inkdark in 2027, and you can check out your first look at the gorgeous Maleficent Illustrious Rare below.

Another major reveal was the Spring 2027 set, Cosmic Quest, which will be a cosmic-themed set that will feature Stitch, Reuben, Ariel, Flounder, and a host of other beloved characters. The artwork looks fantastic, and Ravensburger released an official description as well, which you can find below.

“Blast off into the skies and take part in Lorcana’s age of cosmic exploration. On your voyage, you’ll visit a diner for aliens and interstellar travelers, a celestial reef where (under the) sealife flourishes, and a bustling station. From this base, you’ll rocket into the mystical, far-off reaches to rescue story stars.”

Lorcana also revealed more details on its anticipated Hyperia City set, which will hit stores on October 16th. In addition to the Coco-inspired characters and locations like Land of the Dead, Miguel, and Pepita, characters like Mickey, Belle, Rapunzel, and Mulan have also been confirmed for the set, and hopefully we’ll get even more card reveals soon.

Disney Lorcana doesn’t seem to be slowing down in the least, and with a digital client on the way, the game could truly get even bigger. The most recent set is Attack of the Vine, which is in stores now.