Disney Lorcana Reveals Return of Dual Ink Cards, First Look at Three New Sets, And More

Disney Lorcana has already had a busy year with the releases of the delightful Winterspell and the Pixar spotlight set Into the Wild, but the fun’s far from over. The next set up to bat is Attack of the Vine, which will bring in characters from franchises like Monsters Inc. and Turning Red, and the set will also bring back Dual Ink cards and a spotlight on Floodborn cards. Ravensburger also revealed the first looks at not one but three upcoming sets throughout this year and next year, and we are breaking down everything we know right here.

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Before we dive into Attack of the Vine, let’s take a look at the upcoming Lorcana slate throughout 2026 and 2027. Lorcana revealed the first cards from the Coco-inspired Hyperia City, which include Miguel and Hector, but we also got the first look at the first set of 2027, Into the Inkdark. This set really seems to be honing in on the villains, with Hades and Captain Hook clearly visible, but there was one more surprise: the next set of 2027 will be one that includes a battle between Stitch and Leroy, and you can take a look at all three new sets below.

Attack of the Vine Will Bring Back Dual Ink Cards and Feature A Spotlight on Adventurer Winnie the Pooh

In addition to the new franchises entering the game, Attack of the Vine will also be bringing a few elements and characters from past sets into the spotlight. That includes the return of dual ink cards, which belong to two different inks. These cards are always incredibly versatile, but there are certain cards in Attack of the Vine that will make them even more powerful.

That brings us to the prominent featuring of Winnie the Pooh and friends in Attack of the Vine, which also ties into the upcoming The Great Hunny Rescue Illumineer’s Quest. The Hunny Wizard version of Winnie the Pooh was easily one of the early standouts in Lorcana, and now not only do we get more of these adventurer-style characters, but they can be formed into a truly powerful deck with the help of one key card.

That card is the dual ink Christopher Robin Hunny Sage, and the Gather the Party ability allows you to have other Hunny characters in your deck regardless of ink type. Turning Hunny into a keyword means you can create a deck that is powered by these beloved characters in a way that wasn’t possible before, and this set also includes many of Pooh’s friends, including Tigger and Roo. Christopher Robin also has an ability to search the deck for a Hunny card and put it in your hand when played, which can set you up in a huge way for the following turns or help boost your hand with more options.

Team-Up Cards and Vine Mimics

Part of the Dual Ink return is also tied to team-ups, and there are several fans will love in this set. That includes a classic one in Belle & Beast Certain as the Sun, and as you can see in the cards above, the rarer versions are simply stunning. These cards are also quite powerful, as Belle & Beast features the Inspiring Dance ability, which means whenever this card quests, you ready all cards in your inkwell. You can also use Appreciative Audience to ready all your other characters for a cost of 6 ink.

Then there’s the Vine itself, which isn’t so much a villain as a force of nature that has to be dealt with. Part of the new set is tied to the Vine creating copies of glimmers, which are called mimics, and you can see some of those cards in Pete and Gaston. These are clearly labeled as copies created by the Vine, and are part of a renewed showcase of Floodborn characters, which figure heavily into this set.

Disney Lorcana Reveals Three New Sets

Ravensburger also shared new details and first looks at three of the upcoming sets after Attack of the Vine, with the first one being Hyperia City. As you would expect from a set based on Coco, the set has a heavy emphasis on singing, and it even features Un Poco Loco. Hyperia City will hit in October, but we already know what’s kicking off 2027.

That would be the new set Into the Inkdark, which we know will have Onward making its Lorcana debut. That fits quite well with the Hades spotlight that will be part of the set, though there are teases of other villains in the new artwork as well, including Captain Hook. This set will hit in the first quarter of 2027, but Lorcana also shared the first details of the next set up to bat in 2027. There’s no name attached to that yet, but we know it will feature Stitch and Leroy thanks to the brand new artwork.

Attack of the Vine will hit prerelease on July 17th and will fully release on July 24th. The Great Hunny Rescue Illumineer’s Quest will hit stores on October 2nd, while Hyperia City will hit prerelease on October 16th and will fully release on October 23rd. Into The Inkdark will release in the first quarter of 2027, while the unnamed Stitch vs Leroy set will release in the second quarter of 2027.

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