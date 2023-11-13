Disney Lorcana: Every Emerald Card in Rise of the Floodborn

Emerald cards become a lot tougher in Disney Lorcana's new card set.

By Christian Hoffer

Emerald cards have become a nightmare for opposing players in Disney Lorcana's newest set. Today, Ravensburger released the full card list for Rise of the Floodborn, the newest card set for Disney Lorcana due to come out at the end of this week. We're taking a look at all 204 new cards by Ink type, with this article focused on Emerald cards. Emerald cards have traditionally focused on stymying opponents and the new Emerald cards have significantly upgraded the ink's fearsomeness by focusing on discard effects. We're guessing that some of the dominant decks coming out of Rise of the Floodborn will feature Emerald cards, if only because discarding remains a powerful effect this early in the game's meta. 

The two Legendary Emerald cards are Beast – Relentless and Belle – Hidden Archer. Beast is a powerful card that readies with no restrictions every time an opposing character is damaged. Expect to see lots of combos using Beast to rack up a lot of late game lore. Meanwhile, Belle – Hidden Archer is one of several Emerald cards with a discard effect, with opponents forced to discard all their cards in their hand if they choose to challenge Belle. Players will have to decide to either discard or let Belle take advantage of her three lore. 

Other notable cards include Cheshire Cat – From the Shadows, a card that can banish other players simply by being exerted and is also Evasive, and Donald Duck – Perfect Gentleman, which grants players a second card draw (while simultaneously allowing other players to draw a card). 

You can check out the full Emerald card list below: 

Arthur - Trained Swordsman

Beast - Relentless

Belle - Bookworm

Belle - Hidden Archer

Bucky - Squirrel Squeak Tutor

Cheshire Cat - Always Grinning

Cheshire Cat - From the Shadows

Daisy Duck - Secret Agent

Donald Duck - Perfect Gentleman

Donald Duck - Sleepwalker

Dr. Facilier - Fortune Teller

Enchantress - Unexpected Judge

Flynn Rider - Confident Vagabond

Flynn Rider - His Own Biggest Fan

Gaston - Scheming Suitor

Little John - Loyal Friend

Lucifer - Cunning Cat

Pain - Underworld Imp

Panic - Underworld Imp

Pete - Bad Guy

Prince John - Greediest of All

Queen of Hearts - Quick-Tempered

Ratigan - Criminal Mastermind

Ray - Easygoing Firefly

The Queen - Disguised Peddler

Tiana - True Princess

Virana - Fang Chief

Bibbidi Bobbidi Boo

Bounce

Hypnotize

Improvise

Pack Tactics

Ring the Bell

Ratigan's Marvelous Trap

