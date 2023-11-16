Disney Lorcana: Every Ruby Card in Rise of the Floodborn

Disney Lorcana's Ruby cards continue to hit hard, targeting both characters and opponents' lore. Ravensburger has revealed the full card list for Rise of the Floodborn, Disney Lorcana's newest set that hits stores starting next week. We're running through the new set, focusing on each Ink color. Ruby cards tend to focus on aggression via banishing opponents and costing opponent's Lore, and that continues with the new set. Unlike the Emerald or Amethyst cards, there aren't any new archetypes introduced for Ruby in Rise of the Floodborn, but that doesn't mean the cards aren't any less potent.

The two Ruby Legendary cards in Rise of the Floodborn are Donald Duck – Not Again and Scar – Vicious Cheater. Donald Duck gains 1 Lore for every damage counter he has on his card, while Scar has Rush and readies whenever he banishes a character, potentially allowing him to take out two characters on a single turn.

Other notable Ruby cards are Honest John – Not That Honest, who has an ability that costs opponents 1 Lore whenever his player brings a Floodborn character in play, and Queen of Hearts – Sensing Weakness, which has a powerful draw effect and is a Floodborn character, meaning that players can bring it out relatively quick into the game.

You can check out the full list of Ruby cards down below: