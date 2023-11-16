Disney Lorcana: Every Ruby Card in Rise of the Floodborn

Check out the Ruby cards is Disney Lorcana's Rise of the Floodborn set.

By Christian Hoffer

Disney Lorcana's Ruby cards continue to hit hard, targeting both characters and opponents' lore. Ravensburger has revealed the full card list for Rise of the Floodborn, Disney Lorcana's newest set that hits stores starting next week. We're running through the new set, focusing on each Ink color. Ruby cards tend to focus on aggression via banishing opponents and costing opponent's Lore, and that continues with the new set. Unlike the Emerald or Amethyst cards, there aren't any new archetypes introduced for Ruby in Rise of the Floodborn, but that doesn't mean the cards aren't any less potent. 

The two Ruby Legendary cards in Rise of the Floodborn are Donald Duck – Not Again and Scar – Vicious Cheater. Donald Duck gains 1 Lore for every damage counter he has on his card, while Scar has Rush and readies whenever he banishes a character, potentially allowing him to take out two characters on a single turn. 

Other notable Ruby cards are Honest John – Not That Honest, who has an ability that costs opponents 1 Lore whenever his player brings a Floodborn character in play, and Queen of Hearts – Sensing Weakness, which has a powerful draw effect and is a Floodborn character, meaning that players can bring it out relatively quick into the game. 

You can check out the full list of Ruby cards down below:

Baloo - Fun-Loving Bear

dlc-s2-cards-standard-en01-103.png
prevnext

Boun - Precocious Entrepreneur

dlc-s2-cards-standard-en01-104.png
prevnext

Card Soldiers - Full Deck

dlc-s2-cards-standard-en01-105.png
prevnext

Donald Duck - Not Again!

dlc-s2-cards-standard-en01-106.png
prevnext

Felicia - Always Hungry

dlc-s2-cards-standard-en01-107.png
prevnext

Fidget - Ratigan's Henchman

dlc-s2-cards-standard-en01-108.png
prevnext

Honest John - Not That Honest

dlc-s2-cards-standard-en01-109.png
prevnext

Lady Tremaine - Imperious Queen

dlc-s2-cards-standard-en01-110.png
prevnext

Lady Tremaine - Overbearing Matriarch

dlc-s2-cards-standard-en01-111.png
prevnext

Lumiere - Hotheaded Candelabra

dlc-s2-cards-standard-en01-112.png
prevnext

Minnie Mouse - Stylish Surfer

dlc-s2-cards-standard-en01-113.png
prevnext

Minnie Mouse - Wide-Eyed Diver

dlc-s2-cards-standard-en01-114.png
prevnext

Minnie Mouse - Zipping Around

dlc-s2-cards-standard-en01-115.png
prevnext

Mother Gothel - Withered and Wicked

dlc-s2-cards-standard-en01-116.png
prevnext

Mulan - Soldier in Training

dlc-s2-cards-standard-en01-117.png
prevnext

Namaari - Nemesis

dlc-s2-cards-standard-en01-118.png
prevnext

Queen of Hearts - Impulsive

dlc-s2-cards-standard-en01-119.png
prevnext

Queen of Hearts - Sensing Weakness

dlc-s2-cards-standard-en01-120.png
prevnext

Ratigan - Very Large Mouse

dlc-s2-cards-standard-en01-121.png
prevnext

Raya - Headstrong

dlc-s2-cards-standard-en01-122.png
prevnext

Raya - Leader of Heart

dlc-s2-cards-standard-en01-123.png
prevnext

Raya - Warrior of Kumandra

dlc-s2-cards-standard-en01-124.png
prevnext

Scar - Vicious Cheater

dlc-s2-cards-standard-en01-125.png
prevnext

Shere Khan - Menacing Predator

dlc-s2-cards-standard-en01-126.png
prevnext

Tigger - One of a Kind

dlc-s2-cards-standard-en01-127.png
prevnext

Tuk Tuk - Wrecking Ball

dlc-s2-cards-standard-en01-128.png
prevnext

Go the Distance

dlc-s2-cards-standard-en01-129.png
prevnext

Teeth and Ambitions

dlc-s2-cards-standard-en01-130.png
prevnext

The Most Diabolical Scheme

dlc-s2-cards-standard-en01-131.png
prevnext

What Did You Call Me?

dlc-s2-cards-standard-en01-132.png
prevnext

You Can Fly

dlc-s2-cards-standard-en01-133.png
prevnext

Dinner Bell

dlc-s2-cards-standard-en01-134.png
prevnext

Peter Pan's Dagger

dlc-s2-cards-standard-en01-135.png
prevnext

Sword in the Stone

dlc-s2-cards-standard-en01-136.png
prev
0comments

Related:

Start the Conversation

of