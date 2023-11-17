Disney Lorcana: Every Sapphire Card in Rise of the Floodborn

Disney Lorcana adds a new archetype for Sapphire while also building on its signature ramp-up ability. This week, Ravensburger released the full card list for Rise of the Floodborn, Disney Lorcana's new set that officially launches tomorrow. We're taking a look at all the cards from the new set, divided by Ink color. Sapphire continues to be the major "ramp up" color, providing players with ways to put multiple cards in their inkwell to more quickly push strong cards onto the field. However, Rise of the Floodborn also adds "Launch," a new Action card that slings items at enemy cards for damage. When paired with cards like Pawpsicle and Nick Wilde – Wily Fox (which recycles Pawpsicle when its banished), players can potentially deal a lot of damage without sacrificing characters.

The two Legendary Sapphire cards in Rise of the Floodborn are Alice – Growing Girl and Sisu – Divine Water Dragon. Alice – Growing Girl provides all other characters with Support and also gains 4 Lore if it has Strength of 10 or more. Sisu meanwhile has a card draw ability whenever she quests, with the player able to choose between the top two cards on their deck (and putting the other card into bottom of their deck.)

Other notable Sapphire cards include Cogsworth – Grandfather Clock, who gives all other characters Resist +1, and Grand Pabbie – Oldest and Wisest, who gives players 2 Lore whenever a character is healed.

You can check out the full card list below: