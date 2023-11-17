Disney Lorcana: Every Sapphire Card in Rise of the Floodborn

Sapphire cards have a new archetype in Rise of the Floodborn.

By Christian Hoffer

Disney Lorcana adds a new archetype for Sapphire while also building on its signature ramp-up ability. This week, Ravensburger released the full card list for Rise of the Floodborn, Disney Lorcana's new set that officially launches tomorrow. We're taking a look at all the cards from the new set, divided by Ink color. Sapphire continues to be the major "ramp up" color, providing players with ways to put multiple cards in their inkwell to more quickly push strong cards onto the field. However, Rise of the Floodborn also adds "Launch," a new Action card that slings items at enemy cards for damage. When paired with cards like Pawpsicle and Nick Wilde – Wily Fox (which recycles Pawpsicle when its banished), players can potentially deal a lot of damage without sacrificing characters. 

The two Legendary Sapphire cards in Rise of the Floodborn are Alice – Growing Girl and Sisu – Divine Water Dragon. Alice – Growing Girl provides all other characters with Support and also gains 4 Lore if it has Strength of 10 or more. Sisu meanwhile has a card draw ability whenever she quests, with the player able to choose between the top two cards on their deck (and putting the other card into bottom of their deck.) 

Other notable Sapphire cards include Cogsworth – Grandfather Clock, who gives all other characters Resist +1, and Grand Pabbie – Oldest and Wisest, who gives players 2 Lore whenever a character is healed. 

You can check out the full card list below:

Alice - Growing Girl

dlc-s2-cards-standard-en01-137.png
prevnext

Basil - Great Mouse Detective

dlc-s2-cards-standard-en01-138.png
prevnext

Basil - Of Baker Street

dlc-s2-cards-standard-en01-139.png
prevnext

Basil - Perceptive Investigator

dlc-s2-cards-standard-en01-140.png
prevnext

Caterpillar - Calm and Collected

dlc-s2-cards-standard-en01-141.png
prevnext

Cogsworth - Grandfather Clock

dlc-s2-cards-standard-en01-142.png
prevnext

Cogsworth - Talking Clock

dlc-s2-cards-standard-en01-143.png
prevnext

Cruella De Vil - Fashionable Cruiser

dlc-s2-cards-standard-en01-144.png
prevnext

Cruella De Vil - Perfectly Wretched

dlc-s2-cards-standard-en01-145.png
prevnext

Duke Weaselton - Small-Time Crook

dlc-s2-cards-standard-en01-146.png
prevnext

Gaston - Intellectual Powerhouse

dlc-s2-cards-standard-en01-147.png
prevnext

Grand Pabbie - Oldest and Wisest

dlc-s2-cards-standard-en01-148.png
prevnext

Hiram Flaversham - Toymaker

dlc-s2-cards-standard-en01-149.png
prevnext

James - Role Model

dlc-s2-cards-standard-en01-150.png
prevnext

Jasmine - Heir of Agrabah

dlc-s2-cards-standard-en01-151.png
prevnext

Judy Hopps - Optimistic Officer

dlc-s2-cards-standard-en01-152.png
prevnext

Mrs. Judson - Housekeeper

dlc-s2-cards-standard-en01-153.png
prevnext

Nick Wilde - Wily Fox

dlc-s2-cards-standard-en01-154.png
prevnext

Noi - Orphaned Thief

dlc-s2-cards-standard-en01-155.png
prevnext

Owl - Logical Lecturer

dlc-s2-cards-standard-en01-156.png
prevnext

Prince Charming - Heir to the Throne

dlc-s2-cards-standard-en01-157.png
prevnext

Rabbit - Reluctant Host

dlc-s2-cards-standard-en01-158.png
prevnext

Sisu - Divine Water Dragon

dlc-s2-cards-standard-en01-159.png
prevnext

The Nokk - Water Spirit

dlc-s2-cards-standard-en01-160.png
prevnext

Winnie the Pooh - Having a Think

dlc-s2-cards-standard-en01-161.png
prevnext

Falling Down the Rabbit Hole

dlc-s2-cards-standard-en01-162.png
prevnext

Four Dozen Eggs

dlc-s2-cards-standard-en01-163.png
prevnext

Launch

dlc-s2-cards-standard-en01-164.png
prevnext

Nothing to Hide

dlc-s2-cards-standard-en01-165.png
prevnext

Fang Crossbow

dlc-s2-cards-standard-en01-166.png
prevnext

Gumbo Pot

dlc-s2-cards-standard-en01-167.png
prevnext

Maurice's Workshop

dlc-s2-cards-standard-en01-168.png
prevnext

Pawpsicle

dlc-s2-cards-standard-en01-169.png
prevnext

Sardine Can

dlc-s2-cards-standard-en01-170.png
prev
0comments

Related:

Start the Conversation

of