Disney Lorcana: Every Amethyst Card in Rise of the Floodborn

Disney Lorcana's Amethyst cards add a new deck archetype to the game.

By Christian Hoffer

Disney Lorcana's new Amethyst cards provide players with a new archetype to play around with. Ravensburger released the full card list for Rise of the Floodborn, the new Disney Lorcana set due out at the end of the week. We're breaking down all 204 cards by splitting them into Ink colors, with this article focused on Amethyst cards. Notably, a number of Amethyst cards feature a new archetype to Disney Lorcana, focused on bouncing character cards in and out of play for various buffs. Not only does this provide Amethyst with a bit more personality (something that was missing in The First Chapter), it also provides a somewhat gimmicky deck type that will work very well when it goes off.  

The two Legendary Amethyst card in this set are Fairy Godmother – Mystic Armorer and Madam Mim – Purple Dragon. Fairy Godmother – Mystic Armorer is an incredibly powerful card that provides all other character cards with a Challenger boost and the ability to return to their player's hand when banished in a challenge. It's a fantastic way to instantly provide other characters a boost and go on the attack without permanently losing those cards. Madam Mim – Purple Dragon is the most powerful of the bounce archetype cards, as she can return two other characters from play to their player's hand while also having a ton of Lore and the Elusive keyword. 

Other notable cards are the other Merlin and Madam Mim cards, all of which play off each other and form the foundation of the new bounce archetype, and Pinocchio – Star Attraction, a low-cost card with three Lore. You can check out all of the new cards down below: 

Arthur - Wizard's Apprentice

dlc-s2-cards-standard-en01-35.png
Blue Fairy - Rewarding Good Deeds

dlc-s2-cards-standard-en01-36.png
Chip the Teacup - Gentle Soul

dlc-s2-cards-standard-en01-37.png
Dr. Facilier - Saavy Opportunist

dlc-s2-cards-standard-en01-38.png
Elsa - Gloves Off

dlc-s2-cards-standard-en01-39.png
Fairy Godmother - Here to Help

dlc-s2-cards-standard-en01-40.png
Fairy Godmother - Mystic Armorer

dlc-s2-cards-standard-en01-41.png
Fairy Godmother - Pure Heart

dlc-s2-cards-standard-en01-42.png
Heihei - Persistent Presence

dlc-s2-cards-standard-en01-43.png
Jiminy Crickey - Pinocchio's Conscience

dlc-s2-cards-standard-en01-44.png
Kuzco - Wanted Llama

dlc-s2-cards-standard-en01-45.png
Madam Mim - Fox

dlc-s2-cards-standard-en01-46.png
Madam Mim - Purple Dragon

dlc-s2-cards-standard-en01-47.png
Madam Mim - Rival of Merlin

dlc-s2-cards-standard-en01-48.png
Madam Mim - Snake

dlc-s2-cards-standard-en01-49.png
Merlin - Crab

dlc-s2-cards-standard-en01-50.png
Merlin - Goat

dlc-s2-cards-standard-en01-51.png
Merlin - Rabbit

dlc-s2-cards-standard-en01-52.png
Merlin - Shapeshifter

dlc-s2-cards-standard-en01-53.png
Merlin - Squirrel

dlc-s2-cards-standard-en01-54.png
Peter Pan's Shadow - Not Sewn On

dlc-s2-cards-standard-en01-55.png
Pinocchio - Star Attraction

dlc-s2-cards-standard-en01-56.png
Pinocchio - On the Run

dlc-s2-cards-standard-en01-57.png
Pinocchio - Talkative Puppet

dlc-s2-cards-standard-en01-58.png
Winnie the Pooh - Hunny Wizard

dlc-s2-cards-standard-en01-59.png
Yzma - Scary Beyond All Reason

dlc-s2-cards-standard-en01-60.png
Yzma - Without Beauty Sleep

dlc-s2-cards-standard-en01-61.png
Gruesome and Grim

dlc-s2-cards-standard-en01-62.png
I'm Stuck

dlc-s2-cards-standard-en01-63.png
Legend of the Sword in the Stone

dlc-s2-cards-standard-en01-64.png
Binding Contract

dlc-s2-cards-standard-en01-65.png
Croquet Mallet

dlc-s2-cards-standard-en01-66.png
Perplexing Signposts

dlc-s2-cards-standard-en01-67.png
The Sorcerer's Spellbook

dlc-s2-cards-standard-en01-68.png
