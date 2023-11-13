Disney Lorcana: Every Amethyst Card in Rise of the Floodborn

Disney Lorcana's new Amethyst cards provide players with a new archetype to play around with. Ravensburger released the full card list for Rise of the Floodborn, the new Disney Lorcana set due out at the end of the week. We're breaking down all 204 cards by splitting them into Ink colors, with this article focused on Amethyst cards. Notably, a number of Amethyst cards feature a new archetype to Disney Lorcana, focused on bouncing character cards in and out of play for various buffs. Not only does this provide Amethyst with a bit more personality (something that was missing in The First Chapter), it also provides a somewhat gimmicky deck type that will work very well when it goes off.

The two Legendary Amethyst card in this set are Fairy Godmother – Mystic Armorer and Madam Mim – Purple Dragon. Fairy Godmother – Mystic Armorer is an incredibly powerful card that provides all other character cards with a Challenger boost and the ability to return to their player's hand when banished in a challenge. It's a fantastic way to instantly provide other characters a boost and go on the attack without permanently losing those cards. Madam Mim – Purple Dragon is the most powerful of the bounce archetype cards, as she can return two other characters from play to their player's hand while also having a ton of Lore and the Elusive keyword.

Other notable cards are the other Merlin and Madam Mim cards, all of which play off each other and form the foundation of the new bounce archetype, and Pinocchio – Star Attraction, a low-cost card with three Lore. You can check out all of the new cards down below: