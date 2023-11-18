Disney Lorcana: Every Steel Card in Rise of the Floodborn

Steel cards gain a new keyword in Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn. This week, Ravensburger released the full card list for Rise of the Floodborn, the new Disney Lorcana set that hit stores this week. We're taking a look at every card in the set by Ink type, with this article focusing on Steel cards. Most notably, Steel cards have the highest concentration of Resist cards, adding to their already impressive array of defensive skills.

The two Legendary Steel cards are Beast – Tragic Hero and Namaari – Morning Mist. Beast – Tragic Hero has a card draw effect that's activated whenever Beast starts the turn and has no damage. If Beast is damaged, it instead gains 4 additional Strength for that turn, making it a 7 Strength card that potentially enters play as early as turn 3, as it's also a Floodborn card. Namaari – Morning Mist is a Bodyguard character who also has the ability to challenge Readied characters, giving her the ability to target characters even if an opponent is trying to keep them safe.

Other notable cards include Cinderella – Stouthearted and Goofy – Knight for a Day. Cinderella notably has Resist +2 and can challenge readied characters whenever her player uses a song on their turn. Meanwhile, Goofy – Knight for the Day is the strongest vanilla character released to date, with a whopping 10 Strength, 10 Willpower and 4 Lore.

You can check out the full list of cards below: