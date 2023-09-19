Disney Lorcana Releases Very Timely Bear-Themed Preview

Disney Lorcana has a card for every situation, even a "Magic Kingdom gets partially shut down by a bear in a tree" situation. Today, Ravensburger released a new preview card for the upcoming "Rise of the Floodborn" set for Disney Lorcana. The "I'm Stuck" card is a Winnie The Pooh-themed card that prevents a chosen character from readying the following the turn, functionally preventing them from either questing or completing another action during their turn.

The timing of the card couldn't be better as Magic Kingdom had to deal with a stuck bear that shut down a good portion of the park. The black bear was discovered near Big Thunder Mountain before the park opened and led to a delayed open in Frontierland, Adventureland and Liberty Square as the bear was located and humanely captured and escorted out of the park. Disney was able to re-open the closed portions of Magic Kingdom at about 1:15 PM and local news stations stated that the bear (a female black bear) would be relocated to Ocala National Forest, north of Orlando.

Where to Buy Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn

Demand for Disney Lorcana has been high since the game first released its first promo cards last year and has remained high even after the game was released in retail in August and September. Ravensburger has promised that reprints of the first set are coming and fans will have a second chance to get their hands on some Disney Lorcana cards when Rise of the Floodborn comes out in November. The new Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn set will include two new Starter Decks, featuring Amber/Sapphire and Amethyst/Steel, in addition to a new Illumineer's Trove. Additionally, two new playmats featuring Winnie the Pooh and Beast will also be released alongside the deck and card sleeves and deck boxes featuring Mulan and Sisu will also be released alongside the new set. Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn will release at local game stores on November 17th, followed by a mass market release on December 1st. You'll be able to find details on exactly when and where you can pick the cards up online right here.