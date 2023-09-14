Disney Lorcana Confirms More Characters in Rise of the Floodborn

More characters have been confirmed for Disney Lorcana's next set. Today, the PR firm CIJ Group held The Big Christmas Press Show at the Business Design Center in London. One of the companies showing off product for press and attendees was Ravensburger, the maker of Disney Lorcana. At the show, it appears that Ravensburger was showing off early mock-ups of boxes for the new Disney Lorcana set, including the two new starter decks, the new Illumineer's Trove, and card packs. Matthew Robert Davies, a Disney Lorcana artist, posted a video of the boxes on Instagram, which includes a look at the marketing copy on some of the packaging. The video was re-shared as a post on Instagram, which can be viewed down below:

The marketing copy includes references to several new cards: Madam Mim – Fox (from The Sword and the Stone), Judy Hopps – Opportunistic Officer (from Zootopia) and Kronk – Chipmunk Ranger (from The Emperor's New Groove.) One cardboard booster pack sleeve shows off a brief look at a new Flynn Rider card, while the Amber/Sapphire Starter deck references the Seven Dwarves, although it's unclear whether that's a single card or a sign that all seven dwarves has cards in the deck.

Where to Buy Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn

Demand for Disney Lorcana has been high since the game first released its first promo cards last year and has remained high even after the game was released in retail in August and September. Ravensburger has promised that reprints of the first set are coming and fans will have a second chance to get their hands on some Disney Lorcana cards when Rise of the Floodborn comes out in November. The new Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn set will include two new Starter Decks, featuring Amber/Sapphire and Amethyst/Steel, in addition to a new Illumineer's Trove. Additionally, two new playmats featuring Winnie the Pooh and Beast will also be released alongside the deck and card sleeves and deck boxes featuring Mulan and Sisu will also be released alongside the new set. Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn will release at local game stores on November 17th, followed by a mass market release on December 1st. You'll be able to find details on exactly when and where you can pick the cards up online right here.