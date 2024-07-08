Disney Pixel RPG Announced

Later this year, the worlds of Disney are going to combine in a new turn-based roleplaying experience. Titled Disney Pixel RPG, the game features pixelated versions of iconic Disney characters. The concept is that these various Disney characters all come from different video game worlds, which have been “invaded by strange programs.” This has caused these worlds to become interconnected, and the various playable characters have unique hooks, like a Mickey that’s from a Mario Party style board game, Maleficent coming from an RPG, and Ariel originating in a rhythm game. We don’t know exactly how many playable characters will be featured, but 10 have been announced thus far:

Mickey Mouse

Donald Duck

Goofy

Ariel

Maleficent

Aurora

Winnie the Pooh

Baymax

Stitch

Aladdin

Videos by ComicBook.com

Disney Pixel RPG is being referred to as “a beginner-friendly RPG,” so those less familiar with the genre should have an easier time learning the mechanics. In fact, while the developers have noted that controls are simple and the battles will be fast-paced, the combat system will have an auto-play option to skip the strategic elements. There will also be a way for players to send their characters out on expeditions to obtain in-game materials while they aren’t playing. Finally, there will be some customization options, as players will have their own unique avatar, which can be dressed up using Disney-themed clothing. Examples shown include outfits inspired by Mickey and Donald.

As of this writing, Disney Pixel RPG has only been confirmed for mobile platforms. Releasing on September 9th, the game will be free-to-play, and will be available on iOS 17.0 or later as well as Android 9.0 or later. It will feature some form of in-game transactions, though we don’t know exactly how those will play out, or what content will be paid.

That exclusivity is bound to disappoint those who were hoping the game might come to PC or consoles, but it’s possible that Disney Pixel RPG could make the jump to more platforms if it proves popular enough. The game is being developed by GungHo Online Entertainment, the company responsible for the Puzzle & Dragons series. Since that series eventually made its way to platforms like 3DS and Nintendo Switch, hopefully the same will eventually happen with Disney Pixel RPG.

Do you plan on checking out Disney Pixel RPG? Does this seem like the kind of RPG that would appeal to you? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!