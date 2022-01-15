Doctor Who Board Game Announced

Gale Force Nine has announced a new Doctor Who board game featuring some of the most iconic villains introduced since the series returned back in 2005. Doctor Who: Don’t Blink is a new tactical board game featuring the Weeping Angels, a terrifying race of statue-like creatures with the ability to send their victims back into time and feed off their missing temporal energies. The creatures only move when a player isn’t directly looking at them, so even a single blink can prove fatal. One player takes on the role of the Weeping Angels, while the other players take on the roles of the Eleventh Doctor, Amy, Rory, and Clara. The action takes place on a derelict spaceship, with the players trying to collect the four pieces needed to get the TARDIS operational, while the Weeping Angels attempt to corner the party and attempt their escape.

The Weeping Angels were first introduced in the episode “Don’t Blink,” considered to be one of the best episodes of the “new” Doctor Who, despite the Doctor only having a small role in the episode. While the creatures were originally a one-off enemy, they played a much larger role in the 11th Doctor’s story, with the creatures directly leading to the Doctor’s permanent separation from his longtime companions Amy and Rory Pond. More recently, the Weeping Angels appeared as antagonists in the 2021 series Doctor Who: Flux, which served as the build-up to Jodie Whittaker’s departure as the Doctor.

Doctor Who has several other tabletop games either in print or coming out soon. Gale Force Nine also produces a Doctor Who: Time of the Daleks board game that comes with multiple expansions that allow players to play as any one of the Doctor’s reincarnations. Cubicle 7 has also announced plans to release a new edition of the Doctor Who Roleplaying Game later this year.

Doctor Who: Don’t Blink is a 2-5 player game that takes 30 minutes to play. The game has a retail value of $30 and will be released in April 2022.