Donkey Kong Bananza Players Call Out Major Issue With Switch 2 Game

For all the impressive features of the Nintendo Switch 2, it’s not a perfect console. There is hardly one perfect console, but the Switch 2 is still admittedly a little bit underpowered in terms of current competitors. It’s reportedly similar to the Xbox Series S, but it does not reach the levels of the Series X or the PlayStation 5. Donkey Kong Bananza gamers are discovering this now. Despite all the improvements, there are still things the console just can’t handle. Donkey Kong Bananza developers pushed the system to (and maybe past) its limits by making almost the entire world destructible.

That is a lot for one system to handle, and some fans are noticing that frame rate issues are popping up the lower Donkey Kong travels.

Donkey Kong Bananza Gamers Uncover Serious Frame Rate Issues

Nintendo games have never been perfect because they’re always on lackluster (in terms of power) consoles. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom had frame-rate drops, especially when fusing a ton of items together. Donkey Kong Bananza has them from time to time, even despite the upgraded console.

Over on the Switch 2 subreddit, user u/Ferniferous_fern posted that they “get” why people have complained about the console’s power, explaining, “When DK Bananza first came out, I didn’t have any frame rate issues, not one. Sublayer after sublayer went by, fight after fight, 900, 1000, 1100…nothing. …then I got to the final Void fight. Lag. Central. From that point on, everything had frame rate problems until post-game.”

Many players agreed to the tune of almost 500 upvotes. Nearly 200 comments were posted, with many pointing out other areas where they had frame-rate struggles. u/bobwade22 said that building bridges with blue material led to serious lag.

u/RoflChief said there’s always a frame drop when the menu is opened, also adding that they sometimes forget that Nintendo gamers don’t always have experience with refined FPS numbers. u/Steel_Ketchup89 posited that Nintendo ran some of the fights at 30 FPS, saying, “It seemed like Nintendo needed to make some serious concessions to get those crazy fights to work.”

However, despite all the issues, one player did find that handheld mode was smoother than docked on a television.

“I played exclusively handheld and almost never noticed framerate issues other than with Void’s battle. I guess it’s the VRR in handheld doing its thing,” u/AldiNotAldis said.

Another chimed in that they still didn’t find the lag or frame drops to be terribly troubling. u/ConflictPotential204 wrote, “A Switch 2 is not a $3000 PC. It’s a $450 tablet. It’s a technical miracle that Nintendo is able to make games like this run at all.” While there were certainly some complaints, a bad experience with the frame rate was far from universal for Donkey Kong Bananza gamers.

The game utilized voxel technology to a high degree. That is what made the environment so destructible, allowing players to literally tunnel their way through almost anything. That is a huge undertaking for any console, let alone one that’s still not quite up to date on modern power.

