Super Nintendo Switch Was Nearly the Name of the Switch 2

While Nintendo solidified the Nintendo Switch 2 as the official name of the successor to the Nintendo Switch, fans almost had another name entirely—the Super Nintendo Switch. The name makes sense and would be in line with Nintendo’s brand, specifically calling back to the Super Mario Bros, one of Nintendo’s most iconic series, and the Super NES. However, Nintendo ditched this name for one reason, and it makes sense when you think about it. While both the Super NES and Nintendo Switch 2 improved upon their predecessors, the Super NES did not play NES games, whereas the Nintendo Switch 2 will play Nintendo Switch games.

According to the developer Q&A, Nintendo opted out of using the Super Nintendo Switch as the official name and went with the next logical naming scheme. Fans wouldn’t be surprised if Nintendo went with a different name based on the Wii U being the successor to the Wii. But this naming scheme ultimately failed, as many assumed the Wii U was merely a new accessory for the Wii, so Nintendo likely wanted to avoid this confusion again.

The goal was to make it undeniably clear that the Nintendo Switch 2 was a new console, hence the obvious naming scheme. This is further backed up by Nintendo Switch 2’s director, Takuhiro Dohta, who had this to say.

“Switch 2 is a new system with improved performance, but we’d like players who get their hands on it not to focus on the specs, but rather to think of it as the latest system developed by Nintendo,” Dohta said. “So, in the hope that it becomes the new standard for Nintendo Switch, we named it Nintendo Switch 2.”

The Nintendo Switch 2 was shown in-depth during the Nintendo Switch 2 April 2nd Direct. Here, fans got a look at the console itself, as well as many of the specifications of the handheld console. Pre-orders are not yet live, but details have been shared about how to pre-purchase the upcoming and highly-anticipated console.

Alongside the console, Nintendo officially revealed Mario Kart World, possibly one of the biggest games of the Nintendo Switch 2. Based on the success and popularity of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, it is no surprise Nintendo is making the next generation of Mario Kart a launch title.

Other games included Donkey Kong Bananza, the first 3D Donkey Kong game since Donkey Kong 64. Kirby Air Riders was another, showing what Masahiro Sakurai, the legendary creator of the Super Smash Bros. series, has been working on since finishing the development of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Sadly, this likely means the next Super Smash Bros. game is further away than fans might want.

While the Super Nintendo Switch name is officially dead, the Nintendo Switch 2 is slated to launch on June 5th. Pre-orders are likely the best way to ensure you get your hands on the console, even with the expected large availability.