Surprise Donkey Kong Controller for Nintendo Switch Goes Up for Pre-Orders Today

It’s a pretty big day for fans of Nintendo’s big ape, as Donkey Kong Bananza is now available on Nintendo Switch 2. Perfectly timed to coincide with the new video game, a new wireless controller compatible with the system and the original Nintendo Switch has been announced, featuring DK and Diddy Kong. Officially licensed and created by Turtle Beach, the controller has a unique lenticular design that shifts based on the angle in which it’s held. In a press release, Turtle Beach CEO Cris Keirn talked about the new controller, and the company’s partnership with Nintendo.

“Our officially licensed by Nintendo controllers are designed for passionate fans who love the iconic characters, immersive worlds, and legendary games Nintendo is known for,” said Keirn. “Our new Donkey Kong-themed wireless controller is packed with features for a standout experience, combining motion control support with dynamic artwork that reveals different Donkey Kong visuals depending on the viewing angle.”

Pre-orders for Turtle Beach’s Rematch Wireless Pro Controller are live right now on Amazon, and it will be released on October 12th. While the controller is compatible with Nintendo Switch 2, it is worth noting that it lacks the new ‘C’ button. Users can still launch GameChat through the home screen though, so it isn’t a massive loss. It’s just a little less convenient compared to having a dedicated button right there. As with other licensed controllers, this one will also lack NFC compatibility, which means that players won’t be able to use it to scan the new Donkey Kong and Pauline amiibo, or any others for that matter. Still, those trade-offs result in a significantly cheaper price point compared to Nintendo’s standard Pro Controller; the Rematch Wireless Pro Controller is priced at just $59.99.

While this new controller is being revealed on the release date of Donkey Kong Bananza, the imagery is actually based on a very different game. The design seems to be inspired by Donkey Kong Country Returns, specifically the silhouette stages that appear throughout. Those stages replaced DK and Diddy’s standard looks with shadow covered versions instead. The resulting levels were some of the most memorable to appear in the game, so it makes a lot of sense to see them chosen for this design. It’s also fitting given that the game received an HD release on Switch earlier this year.

Throughout much of the Switch era, Donkey Kong was largely neglected. Despite being one of Nintendo’s oldest characters, DK only got to appear in remakes and remasters of existing titles (alongside appearances in Mario family games). That’s clearly changing at the start of the Nintendo Switch 2 generation, with Donkey Kong Bananza being one of the first major exclusives for the system. Hopefully that means DK fans will have a lot more to celebrate over the coming years!

Are you planning to purchase this new Donkey Kong controller? How do you feel about licensed controllers for Nintendo Switch? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!