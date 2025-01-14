Donkey Kong Country Returns HD Review: Pulse-Pounding Platforming Gets an HD Makeover

In 2010, Retro Studios revitalized one of the great franchises of the SNES era. Donkey Kong Country Returns gave Wii owners a new game that drew inspiration from the Rare developed trilogy, while adding several new ideas and concepts. Nearly 15 years later, that game has received a high definition coat of paint on Nintendo Switch. The result is largely faithful to the original game, which should be good news for those that enjoyed the original, as well as those that didn’t get a chance to experience it in the first place.

In Donkey Kong Country Returns HD, Donkey and Diddy Kong set out on a new journey after their banana hoard is once again stolen. This time around, the culprits are the Tiki Tak Tribe, who have also used their powers to mentally enslave the other animals of Donkey Kong Island. As players journey throughout the island’s different worlds, they’ll have to defeat animal enemies such as crabs, birds, and moles. There’s also the Tiki Tak Tribe themselves.

the tiki tak tribe (right) are the main enemies in donkey kong country returns

Anyone that has ever played a Donkey Kong Country game on Super Nintendo or through Nintendo Switch Online should be immediately familiar with the gameplay in Donkey Kong Country Returns. Donkey and Diddy jump, swing, and climb over various pitfalls as they make their way to the end of each stage. Retro Studios did an incredible job with the original version of Donkey Kong Country Returns, carrying over many of the best elements of the SNES games, right down to the nerve-wracking mine cart levels. However, the developers might have even outdone the mine carts; the Rocket Barrel stages provide some of the most tense and unforgiving moments the game offers.

Rare’s Donkey Kong Country games were always challenging, but the difficulty factor was ratcheted up once Retro Studios took over the series. There are all kinds of obstacles that will result in deaths, from precariously placed enemies, to giant gaps in the ground. In that regard, the game can be anxiety inducing. Donkey Kong Country Returns HD does carry over the easier “modern mode” from the 3DS version, so fans that want a more forgiving route can always choose that option. However, while normal mode offers a steep challenge, the game remains tough but fair. Each level has multiple checkpoints, extra lives are in plentiful supply, and it’s easy to stock up on Red Balloons thanks to Cranky Kong’s shop.

donkey and diddy cling to a platform

When Donkey Kong Country Returns was released on Wii, it was the first 2D entry in the series since 1996. As such, the game set out to channel a lot of the most popular parts of the early games. This really comes through in the game’s music. The game did not feature the talents of original series composer David Wise, but Kenji Yamamoto’s compositions did pay tribute to several of his tracks, offering newer takes on fan favorites like “DK Island Swing” and “Aquatic Ambiance.” The resulting tunes aren’t terribly original, but their familiarity is not a bad thing. Those tracks are favorites for a reason, and the new versions are excellent.

Donkey Kong Country Returns was already a pretty game when it released on Wii, and the new developers have done an excellent job with the HD remaster. Everything pops just a little bit more than it did on the original system, particularly in levels like Sunset Shore. Whether you’re playing in handheld mode or on the TV, the visuals have an extra bit of crispness. Players shouldn’t go in expecting a 2D platformer as pretty as Super Mario Bros. Wonder; this is still a Wii game at its core. However, the work of Retro Studios holds up nicely. The developers have also added multiple control options, including a more traditional control scheme compared to the Wii version. These additions, while seemingly small, make Donkey Kong Country Returns HD the definitive way to play the game.

sunset shore in donkey kong country returns hd

As with any remaster, the worst parts about Donkey Kong Country Returns HD are the elements that didn’t work in the first place. For one, the game features no water levels. Those types of levels were some of the best in the Donkey Kong Country trilogy, offering memorable areas with the fan favorite swordfish Enguarde. Their presence was definitely missed, and Retro was quick to rectify that omission with the game’s sequel. The Tiki Tak Tribe are also a lot less interesting than the Kremlings, the enemies from the SNES games. The Kremlings were more visually varied, and felt significantly more iconic (which is why King K. Rool was such a great addition to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate). Last but not least, Donkey Kong Country Returns is a fairly short game, and those that don’t set out to find every collectible and bonus stage should have no problem rolling credits in under 5 hours.

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD is a welcome addition to the Nintendo Switch library. It was a great game in 2010, and it remains a joy to play after all these years. There will no doubt be plenty of debate about whether the game’s price is justified, and if this should have been packaged alongside Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze. Regardless, it’s great to finally have this in HD. Not only will it test your platforming prowess, but it will also help fill the gap as we all wait for DK’s next big outing. If you loved the old Donkey Kong Country games on Super Nintendo and missed Donkey Kong Country Returns when it came out 15 years ago, this is the perfect opportunity to rectify that.

Rating: 4 out of 5

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD is set to release January 16th on Nintendo Switch. A code was provided by the publisher for the purpose of this review, and it was reviewed on a Nintendo Switch OLED.